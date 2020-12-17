Press Release// EDF International Networks and Capgemini sign a global agreement to offer services around smart meters and smart grids

 

EDF International Networks and Capgemini sign a global agreement to offer services around smart meters and smart grids

EDF International Networks and Capgemini sign a global agreement to offer services around smart meters and smart grids

Paris, December 17, 2020 - EDF International Networks and Capgemini today signed a partnership agreement to combine their expertise and together confirm their position as major players for emerging smart grid projects worldwide.

The control of consumption and the development of renewable energies have become key in a context of global energy transition. As a result, the demand for smart metering and smarts grids solutions is growing rapidly.

Relying heavily on digital tools, smart grids provide in-depth knowledge of electricity supply and demand, and enables the decentralized development of renewable energies as well as electrified uses.  By relying on digital tools, it becomes possible to "decode" traditional electrical infrastructures and recover valuable data. This data can be used to accurately determine the energy consumption of a neighborhood, to forecast the next day's consumption, and also to manage the renewable energy production of a wind farm or a set of photovoltaic panels. These innovations, including smart meters, softwares and applications, allow to adjust supply to demand and thus ensure the balance of the distribution networks.

Between 2014 and 2019, the deployment of smart metering in Europe increased from a 24% penetration rate to around 50%, compared to 65% in North America. This rate is expected to exceed 70% in both regions by 2024. At the same time, projects are multiplying in Asia. India is entering the race, aiming to deploy more than 250 million smart meters in the coming years.1.

The EDF Group, through its subsidiary dedicated to international transmission and distribution, EDF International Networks, has extensive experience in large-scale smart metering solutions. With the deployment of smart metering in France, the electricity distribution industry is recognized for its technical and technological know-how in the service of great industrial success. Capgemini has led more than 75 projects in the first wave of smart metering, in an end-to-end position, from consulting, deployment, systems integration to metering infrastructures operations.

