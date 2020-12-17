Mason Graphite Redefines the Notion of Fully Integrated Graphite Project

Mason Graphite’s vision concretely redefines the notion of integrated project for graphite. In addition to combining mine + concentrator (1st transformation) with the value-added products (2nd transformation), it also includes tailings valorization.



MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) presented the progress of its integrated project to the industry’s stakeholders at the virtual conference Benchmark Week 2020, organized by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence on December 7, 2020. Ultimately, the Company expects that all the ore extracted from the mine will be converted into commercial products, meaning that no residue from the concentrator will be stockpiled on the site (see attached image).