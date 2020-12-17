Mason Graphite Redefines the Notion of Fully Integrated Graphite Project
Mason Graphite’s vision concretely redefines the notion of integrated project for graphite. In addition to combining mine + concentrator (1st
transformation) with the value-added products (2nd transformation), it also includes tailings valorization.
MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Graphite inc. ("Mason Graphite" or the “Company") (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) presented the progress of its integrated project to the industry’s stakeholders at the virtual conference Benchmark Week 2020, organized by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence on December 7, 2020. Ultimately, the Company expects that all the ore extracted from the mine will be converted into commercial products, meaning that no residue from the concentrator will be stockpiled on the site (see attached image).
The presentation made during the Benchmark Week 2020 Conference is available on the web site of the Company (www.masongraphite.com).
A visionary project, well aligned with recent governmental plans
While Mason Graphite has already been working for years on the development of a fully integrated project (1st and 2nd transformations and tailings valorization), the Quebec Government recently announced several initiatives along the same lines, thus reinforcing the vision of the Company:
- The Quebec Plan for the Valorization of Critical and Strategic Minerals, which graphite is, aims to make Quebec a leader in the production, processing and recycling of critical and strategic minerals, in partnership with regional communities and First Nations, and where the innovative vision of the Company regarding the valorization of 100% of its residues supports the concept of sustainable development and circular economy;
- The Plan for a Green Economy, which, among other things, prioritizes the electrification of transportation, and to which Mason Graphite can contribute to achieving the objective of an increased number of electric vehicles in Quebec (graphite is an essential material for Li-ion batteries used in electric vehicles);
- Finally, the project also responds to the priorities and objectives favoured by the Northern Plan of the Government of Quebec:
the concentrator for the 1st transformation of graphite from Lake Guéret will be built in Baie-Comeau, located north of the 49th parallel, in accordance with Quebec's desire
to “live in the north” and promote a strong and diversified economy in addition to an attractive and dynamic living environment.
