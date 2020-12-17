 

Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 17:45  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News

Transgene (Paris:TNG) today announced its financial reporting dates for 2021:

March 10, 2021:

2020 Fiscal Year Results

 

 

April 27, 2021:

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 

 

May 26, 2021:

Annual Shareholders' Meeting

 

 

September 22, 2021:

First Half 2021 Financial Results

 

 

November 4, 2021:

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

About Transgene
 Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene’s myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.

With its proprietary platform Invir.IO, Transgene is building on its viral vector engineering expertise to design a new generation of multifunctional oncolytic viruses. Transgene has an ongoing Invir.IO collaboration with AstraZeneca.
Additional information about Transgene is available at: www.transgene.fr
Follow us on Twitter: @TransgeneSA

Transgene Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Disclaimer

