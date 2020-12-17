 

Renewed Investor Confidence in Theraclion

Regulatory News:

THERACLION (Paris:ALTHE) (ISIN: FR0010120402; Mnemo: ALTHE), an innovative company specialized in echotherapy treatment (using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound or HIFU) notably for varicose veins, announces today that it has raised €3.0 million from investors and obtaining PGE loans from Bpi France and CIC of €1.5 million.

€4.5 million in new funding allows Theraclion to stay ahead, whilst accelerating commercial rollout

In 2019 Theraclion raised first tranche of €4,8 million from investors to finance the further development of its SONOVEIN technology. This success culminated in the recent CE marking of SONOVEIN S, the second-generation breakthrough technology for non-invasive treatment of varicose veins (please see press release of October 15th this year). Initial treatments with our technological breakthroughs also confirm excellent clinical results and were received enthusiastically by specialists. Investors have subscribed for the full €3 million of the second tranche as initially planned in 2019. The capital raising also enabled €1.5 million in loans from Bpi France, the public investment bank responsible for supporting medium-sized and innovative enterprises and CIC. The funds raised will fund further developments of the technology and commercialisation and rollout. Theraclion is committed to stay ahead in innovations and to accelerate the commercial rollout of the first and only non-invasive treatment for varicose veins.

About Theraclion

Theraclion has developed an innovative high-tech echotherapy solution using High Intensity Focused Ultrasound for the treatment of varicose veins, SONOVEIN. The treatment solution, which obtained CE marking in April 2019, is based on the leading-edge echotherapy treatment expertise developed over years by Theraclion for non-invasive ablation of breast fibroadenomas and thyroid nodules using its ECHOPULSE solution. Further improvements to the ECHOPULSE technology are the foundation for SONOVEIN to provide the only non-invasive ablation therapy for varicose veins. This procedure allows for a treatment without a catheter, chemical injection, or incision. An operating room is not necessary, and the treatment can be performed at a doctor’s office, in a clinic, as well as in a hospital. Venous pathology is widespread worldwide and generates around 5 million treatment procedures per year, according to Millennium research Varicose Vein Device Market Study 2015. Theraclion's technological solutions are based on high-tech ultrasound medical imaging devices that are precise and easy to use for practitioners.

Located in Malakoff, near Paris, Theraclion brings together a team of 25 people, more than half of whom are dedicated to R&D and clinical trials.

For more information, please visit the Theraclion website: www.theraclion.com and the patient site: https://echotherapie.com/echotherapy/

Theraclion is listed on Euronext Growth Paris
Eligible for the PEA-PME scheme
Mnemonic: ALTHE - ISIN code: FR0010120402
LEI: 9695007X7HA7A1GCYD29

