L3Harris Technologies to Announce Fourth Quarter Results on Friday, January 29, 2021

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) will host a conference call on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter calendar year 2020 financial results.

The dial-in numbers for the teleconference are (U.S.) 877-407-6184 and (International) 201-389-0877, and participants will be directed to an operator. Please allow at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time to connect to the teleconference. Participants are encouraged to listen via webcast, and view management’s supporting slide presentation, which will be broadcast live at L3Harris.com. A recording of the call will be available on the site, beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on January 29.