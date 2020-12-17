 

Boskalis cancels 5.1 million shares

Papendrecht, 17 December 2020

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has reduced its share capital by cancelling 5,100,506 ordinary shares held in treasury. The treasury stock was acquired by Boskalis as part of its share buy-back program. The total number of issued ordinary shares now amount to 130,277,832 (previously 135,378,338).

With reference to the current and ongoing EUR 100 million share buy-back program, Boskalis has to date completed 75.17 percent of the program.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, Boskalis has notified the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM) of the change in its issued share capital. Boskalis holds 10.000 shares in treasury (0,01 percent) of the total issued ordinary shares as per 17 December close of business.

Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land development Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a number of strategic partnerships in harbor towage and terminal services (Keppel Smit Towage and Smit Lamnalco). With a versatile fleet of more than 700 vessels and floating equipment and 9,600 employees, including associates, Boskalis is creating new horizons around the world.

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



