 

Capgemini SE Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,350,278,696
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

  

Paris, December 17, 2020

Declaration of the number of shares and voting rights
(Pursuant to Article L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)

 

Information date 		 

Total number of shares of the share capital

  		 

Total number of
Theoretical Voting rights*
 

December 17, 2020

  		 

168,784,837 		 

168,784,837

* The total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights (Article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority “AMF”).

Attachment


Disclaimer

