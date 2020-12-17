 

VINCI resigns as director of Groupe ADP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 17:45  |  34   |   |   

Rueil Malmaison, 17 December 2020

VINCI resigns as director of Groupe ADP

Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI has tendered VINCI’s resignation from the board of directors of Groupe ADP, on which he was VINCI’s permanent representative.

VINCI’s term of office as director ended on 15 December 2020.

VINCI does not anticipate any change in its stake1 in Groupe ADP.  

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com




1 Since 29 November 2013, in accordance with IAS 28, VINCI had accounted for this stake under the equity method. From 15 December 2020, the ADP shares held by VINCI will be recognised as financial assets - equity instruments, in accordance with IFRS 9.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Vinci Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

VINCI resigns as director of Groupe ADP Rueil Malmaison, 17 December 2020 VINCI resigns as director of Groupe ADP Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VINCI has tendered VINCI’s resignation from the board of directors of Groupe ADP, on which he was VINCI’s permanent …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:18 Uhr
MORGAN STANLEY belässt VINCI auf 'Overweight'
16.12.20
UN-Behörde: CO2-Ausstoß im Gebäude- und Bausektor auf Höchstniveau
15.12.20
VINCI Construction has been awarded the contract to build the viaduct for metro line 18 of the Grand Paris Express
10.12.20
VINCI signed the contract to build the Sambangalou dam in Senegal
07.12.20
VINCI-led consortium with Meridiam is designated as preferred bidder for the D4 motorway PPP contract in the Czech Republic
02.12.20
DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 30 NOVEMBER 2020
23.11.20
UBS belässt VINCI auf 'Buy'
18.11.20
VINCI successfully issues an inaugural €500 million Green Bond

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
3
Vinci - Jetzt kaufen?