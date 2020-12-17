Aéroports de Paris SA - Departure of Vinci from ADP's Board of Directors

Aéroports de Paris has received today a letter dated from December 15 th , 2020 from the CEO of Vinci, Mr. Xavier Huillard, announcing his decision to hand over, with immediate effect, his directorship to the Board of Directors of the company.

The Compensation, Appointments and Corporate Governance Committee will be proposing to the Board of Directors the co-option of a new member.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle. Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area. The Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4.700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1. rue de France. 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296.881.806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment