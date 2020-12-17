 

WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 18:00  |  109   |   |   

WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value

AI takes the role of adaptive decision engine, offers meaningful insights to better understand objects and processes, and makes autonomous decisions based upon machine learning scripts

ZUG, Switzerland – December 17, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that its WISeCoin blockchain technology has been upgraded with AI capabilities.  AI allows the integration of physical world (objects, places and people) with digital world (software and analytics), creates meaningful insights and makes autonomous decisions based upon machine learning scripts.

 WISeCoin AG is a Special Purpose vehicle created by WISeKey in Zug to build the infrastructure for secure intra-object interactions and transactions using AI and blockchain. WISeKey applied and received regulatory clearance from Swiss financial market regulator, FINMA to issue a Security Token Offering (STO) in 2018.  The launch of this project is now scheduled for 2021 coinciding with the launch of Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX) in Switzerland by SIX Group (https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-digital-stock-exchange-branches-out ...).

Switzerland is one of several countries exploring the promised advantages of distributed ledger technology (DLT), a digital system closely related to blockchain. This would allow company shares and a range of other financial assets to be created and traded more efficiently. The plan is for WISeCoin AG issue a Token Offering in compliance with applicable Swiss law in 2021.

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 to secure the blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) world, which due to its continuously increasing size and complexity, is constantly vulnerable to cyber threats. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats.

Through its infrastructure, WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be the first mover in bringing legally enforceable transactions, certified by globally recognized WISeID and EIDAS accreditations, to blockchain.

To accelerate the pace of the implementation, WISeCoin AG was established to manage all blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey. With a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, WISeCoin’s mission is to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies in the IoT sector through blockchain.

Seite 1 von 4
WISeKey International Holding Namen-Akt. (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value AI takes the role of adaptive decision engine, offers meaningful insights to better understand objects and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
WISeKey launches IoT partnerships via the Trust Protocol Association to monetize its intellectual property (IP) portfolio, including both patent and data assets
10.12.20
WISeKey Joins the Hyperledger Global Community, an Open Source Collaborative Effort Created to Advance Cross-Industry Blockchain Technologies
10.12.20
WISeKey Appoints Two New Members to its Advisory Committee
08.12.20
WISeKey signs a $15.5 million high growth capital investment agreement with Alpha Blue Ocean to finance the acquisition of arago and integration of Artificial Intelligence on its Cybersecurity platform
07.12.20
WISeKey Develops a Digital Certificate for Vaccines that Secures Existing International Certification of Vaccination
01.12.20
WISeKey Accelerates Expansion in India by Bringing Integrated Cybersecurity, IoT and AI Solutions
01.12.20
WISeKey International Holding Ltd Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
27.11.20
Join the First-Ever WISeKey TransHumanCode Holograminar on December 14 at 3: 00 pm CET
23.11.20
WISeKey’s Cybersecurity AI technology creates a platform that helps connected devices to become intelligent devices, organize themselves into trusted networks to learn from attacks, defend themselves, and transfer this intelligence to other
19.11.20
WISeKey completes the first phase of the acquisition of arago by taking controlling interest

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
286
Wisekey - lohnendes Investment?