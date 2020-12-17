AI takes the role of adaptive decision engine, offers meaningful insights to better understand objects and processes, and makes autonomous decisions based upon machine learning scripts

WISeKey upgrades its WISeCoin blockchain technology with AI capabilities and integrates physical and digital world in terms of value

ZUG, Switzerland – December 17, 2020 – WISeKey International Holding (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity IoT company, today announced that its WISeCoin blockchain technology has been upgraded with AI capabilities. AI allows the integration of physical world (objects, places and people) with digital world (software and analytics), creates meaningful insights and makes autonomous decisions based upon machine learning scripts.

WISeCoin AG is a Special Purpose vehicle created by WISeKey in Zug to build the infrastructure for secure intra-object interactions and transactions using AI and blockchain. WISeKey applied and received regulatory clearance from Swiss financial market regulator, FINMA to issue a Security Token Offering (STO) in 2018. The launch of this project is now scheduled for 2021 coinciding with the launch of Swiss Digital Exchange (SDX) in Switzerland by SIX Group ( https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/swiss-digital-stock-exchange-branches-out ... ).

Switzerland is one of several countries exploring the promised advantages of distributed ledger technology (DLT), a digital system closely related to blockchain. This would allow company shares and a range of other financial assets to be created and traded more efficiently. The plan is for WISeCoin AG issue a Token Offering in compliance with applicable Swiss law in 2021.

WISeCoin AG was formally established in August 2018 to secure the blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) world, which due to its continuously increasing size and complexity, is constantly vulnerable to cyber threats. WISeCoin AG benefits from the WISeKey architecture as the first and only vertically integrated platform combining proprietary cybersecurity software and secure microcontrollers designed to protect connected devices against evolving cyber threats.

Through its infrastructure, WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be the first mover in bringing legally enforceable transactions, certified by globally recognized WISeID and EIDAS accreditations, to blockchain.

To accelerate the pace of the implementation, WISeCoin AG was established to manage all blockchain initiatives and operations of WISeKey. With a strong emphasis on cybersecurity, WISeCoin’s mission is to pave the way for the daily use of 4th Industrial Revolution technologies in the IoT sector through blockchain.