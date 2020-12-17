 

ViewSonic Partners with TÜV SÜD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 18:00  |  63   |   |   

BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and TÜV SÜD, the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, announced the world's first TÜV SÜD testing of a color blindness feature in monitors and have set a new test method for the electronics industry. ViewSonic's color blindness feature consists of two modes - a color filter mode for color vision deficiency (CVD) users and a simulation mode for creators to deliver a color blindness friendly experience. This feature is available in ViewSonic's professional ColorPro models VP2468a, VP2768a and VP3481a monitors.

Bonny Cheng, COO at ViewSonic, and Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division, announced the world’s first TÜV SÜD testing of a color blindness feature in ViewSonic monitors.

"ViewSonic is happy to partner with TÜV SÜD in developing this groundbreaking testing together. We are proud of the strides we have made in enhancing the user experience in the new world of high definition visual media," said Bonny Cheng, COO at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic's vision for the ColorPro series not only includes accurate color representation, but also helps and assists with the multimedia accessibility for CVD users. TÜV SÜD conducted rigorous tests on ViewSonic's color blindness features, including color recognition confirmation, color filter software and color simulation with the aim of establishing a high-quality testing method for the industry."

"TÜV SÜD is focused on providing safety, security and sustainability solutions within organizations. TÜV SÜD and ViewSonic have taken the lead to define a new set of testing methods for the compatibility of monitors with color vision deficiency features. This revolutionary approach helps ensure that user enhancement is being accurately evaluated. It is a first for any monitor brand. We were happy to work with our partner ViewSonic on such a groundbreaking feature," said Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division.

CVD test subjects were selected by TÜV SÜD, using the Munsell 100 Hue Test that identifies the zones of color confusion (Protanopia, Deuteranopia or Tritanopia). The subjects then tested ViewSonic's monitors and the exclusive color blindness software. Compared to the traditional approach which only alters the overall combination of colors, ViewSonic's color blindness feature's algorithm alters most of the colors that are not identifiable by CVD users. The test result showed ViewSonic's color blindness feature improved the ability of the CVD subjects to successfully identify color differences from 70-75% (on average) to 90%.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ViewSonic Partners with TÜV SÜD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and TÜV SÜD, the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, announced the world's first TÜV SÜD testing of a color blindness …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments