ViewSonic Partners with TÜV SÜD to Develop the Testing of a Color Blindness Feature in Monitors

BREA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, and TÜV SÜD, the globally acclaimed safety and quality expert organization, announced the world's first TÜV SÜD testing of a color blindness feature in monitors and have set a new test method for the electronics industry. ViewSonic's color blindness feature consists of two modes - a color filter mode for color vision deficiency (CVD) users and a simulation mode for creators to deliver a color blindness friendly experience. This feature is available in ViewSonic's professional ColorPro models VP2468a, VP2768a and VP3481a monitors.

"ViewSonic is happy to partner with TÜV SÜD in developing this groundbreaking testing together. We are proud of the strides we have made in enhancing the user experience in the new world of high definition visual media," said Bonny Cheng, COO at ViewSonic. "ViewSonic's vision for the ColorPro series not only includes accurate color representation, but also helps and assists with the multimedia accessibility for CVD users. TÜV SÜD conducted rigorous tests on ViewSonic's color blindness features, including color recognition confirmation, color filter software and color simulation with the aim of establishing a high-quality testing method for the industry."

"TÜV SÜD is focused on providing safety, security and sustainability solutions within organizations. TÜV SÜD and ViewSonic have taken the lead to define a new set of testing methods for the compatibility of monitors with color vision deficiency features. This revolutionary approach helps ensure that user enhancement is being accurately evaluated. It is a first for any monitor brand. We were happy to work with our partner ViewSonic on such a groundbreaking feature," said Alex von Mylius, Product Certification Director of TÜV SÜD Global Product Service Division.

CVD test subjects were selected by TÜV SÜD, using the Munsell 100 Hue Test that identifies the zones of color confusion (Protanopia, Deuteranopia or Tritanopia). The subjects then tested ViewSonic's monitors and the exclusive color blindness software. Compared to the traditional approach which only alters the overall combination of colors, ViewSonic's color blindness feature's algorithm alters most of the colors that are not identifiable by CVD users. The test result showed ViewSonic's color blindness feature improved the ability of the CVD subjects to successfully identify color differences from 70-75% (on average) to 90%.