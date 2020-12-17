Gecina Renews Two Major Leases with Orange for Two Buildings in Arcueil and Montrouge

At its 44,000 sq.m office building in Arcueil, Gecina has renewed a lease with the Orange group covering all of its space for a firm 12-year period.

Gecina (Paris:GFC) is announcing that it has reached an agreement with the Orange group to renew two leases on two assets for over 50,000 sq.m in Arcueil (Val-de-Marne) and Montrouge (Hauts-de-Seine).

Located close to Paris, with good public transport links, this real estate complex, made up of three buildings, is home to the headquarters of Orange France. It offers extensive services, including a lobby for each building, a fitness center, a cafeteria and easy access to a great selection of stores nearby with the La Vache Noire shopping center. From an environmental perspective, the building is NF HQE In Use certified.

In Montrouge, the Orange group has renewed a lease that was due to expire at December 31, 2020 for six years, covering 6,476 sq.m of space in an independent building with Metro and RER links.

Following the renewal of these two leases, the Gecina Group has already anticipated 75% of the leases scheduled to expire in 2021 for its buildings located outside of Paris and Neuilly-Sur-Seine. The signing of these leases reflects the resilience of Gecina’s assets and its ambitions with YouFirst, its client-centric brand, which aims to build strong, lasting relationships with all of its clients.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

