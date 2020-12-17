 

Glatfelter Awarded “Fine to Flush” Certificate for Dispersible Wipes

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials is proud to announce that it has received the “Fine to Flush” certificate from Water UK for its improved nonwoven substrate used in dispersible wipes and moist toilet tissues.

The product was independently tested by the technical experts at the Water Research Center Limited (WRc), an independent Center of Excellence for innovation and growth, who have been at the forefront of research into wet wipes and their subsequent impact on water networks. Glatfelter is now expanding its already GD4 certified portfolio to offer a full range of customized dispersible wipes substrates.

“This project is an excellent example of Glatfelter’s dynamic innovation coupled with our deep commitment to develop eco-friendly solutions that will enhance everyday life for millions of people around the world,” said Chris Astley, Senior Vice President, Chief Commercial Officer. Glatfelter’s dispersible wipes substrates begin to disintegrate immediately when flushed and will not harm sewage systems or block pumps at water treatment stations. In addition to being fine to flush, the product is free of chemicals or binders and is 100% biodegradable.

In addition to the company’s dispersible wipes that are Fine to Flush, Glatfelter produces a full portfolio of substrates for everyday use ranging from personal and home, including baby wipes, moist toilet tissues, and household surface wipes, to industrial applications for cleaning and sanitizing wipes.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annual net sales approximate $925 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,500 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.

