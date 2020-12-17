European DataWarehouse Named in Latest Action Plan For European NPLs

Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - European DataWarehouse (EDW) today

announced it has been put forward by the European Commission (EC) as a solution

for a European Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Data Hub.



The report was published as part of the EC's Action Plan on NPLs on 16 December

2020. The Action Plan includes a dedicated section on Data Infrastructure which

states "To increase market transparency at granular level, the Commission

considers that there would be merit in establishing a central data hub at EU

level...The data hub at European level would collect and store anonymised data

on NPL transactions that have taken place and provide such post-trade

transaction details and sale prices to market participants" and names European

DataWarehouse as a potential candidate for the role in saying "one of the

options could be to establish the data hub by extending the remit of the

existing European DataWarehouse."







is delighted that the European Commission makes a reference to European

DataWarehouse as part of the systematic solution for NPL resolutions going

forward. We will continue working with the industry and the authorities to make

the process and procedures as efficient as possible."



European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of the

European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an

initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,

EDW has acted as a repository that collects loan-level data and relevant

documentation for more than 1,600 transactions.



About European DataWarehouse GmbH



European DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised data

repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,

standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed

Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data

and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.

Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aims

to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's

data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way

and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.



For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn

(https://www.linkedin.com/company/european-datawarehouse/) , Twitter

(https://twitter.com/EuroDW) or YouTube

(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSjU9oHv_60BTkX4YXmQug) or visit our website

at http://www.eurodw.eu/ .



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163634/European_DataWarehouse_Logo.jpg



Contact:



European DataWarehouse GmbH

Diane Wathen

Marketing & Communications Manager

Tel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326

Email: diane.wathen@eurodw.eu



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106001/4794325

OTS: European DataWarehouse GmbH





Dr. Christian Thun CEO of European DataWarehouse stated: "European DataWarehouseis delighted that the European Commission makes a reference to EuropeanDataWarehouse as part of the systematic solution for NPL resolutions goingforward. We will continue working with the industry and the authorities to makethe process and procedures as efficient as possible."European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of theEuropean Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as aninitiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,EDW has acted as a repository that collects loan-level data and relevantdocumentation for more than 1,600 transactions.About European DataWarehouse GmbHEuropean DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised datarepository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-BackedSecurities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level dataand corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aimsto increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW'sdata, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient wayand compare portfolios on a systematic basis.For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/european-datawarehouse/) , Twitter(https://twitter.com/EuroDW) or YouTube(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSjU9oHv_60BTkX4YXmQug) or visit our websiteat http://www.eurodw.eu/ .Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163634/European_DataWarehouse_Logo.jpgContact:European DataWarehouse GmbHDiane WathenMarketing & Communications ManagerTel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326Email: diane.wathen@eurodw.euAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106001/4794325OTS: European DataWarehouse GmbH