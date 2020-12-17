European DataWarehouse Named in Latest Action Plan For European NPLs
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 17.12.2020, 18:30 | 47 | 0 |
Frankfurt, Germany (ots/PRNewswire) - European DataWarehouse (EDW) today
announced it has been put forward by the European Commission (EC) as a solution
for a European Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Data Hub.
The report was published as part of the EC's Action Plan on NPLs on 16 December
2020. The Action Plan includes a dedicated section on Data Infrastructure which
states "To increase market transparency at granular level, the Commission
considers that there would be merit in establishing a central data hub at EU
level...The data hub at European level would collect and store anonymised data
on NPL transactions that have taken place and provide such post-trade
transaction details and sale prices to market participants" and names European
DataWarehouse as a potential candidate for the role in saying "one of the
options could be to establish the data hub by extending the remit of the
existing European DataWarehouse."
announced it has been put forward by the European Commission (EC) as a solution
for a European Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Data Hub.
The report was published as part of the EC's Action Plan on NPLs on 16 December
2020. The Action Plan includes a dedicated section on Data Infrastructure which
states "To increase market transparency at granular level, the Commission
considers that there would be merit in establishing a central data hub at EU
level...The data hub at European level would collect and store anonymised data
on NPL transactions that have taken place and provide such post-trade
transaction details and sale prices to market participants" and names European
DataWarehouse as a potential candidate for the role in saying "one of the
options could be to establish the data hub by extending the remit of the
existing European DataWarehouse."
Dr. Christian Thun CEO of European DataWarehouse stated: "European DataWarehouse
is delighted that the European Commission makes a reference to European
DataWarehouse as part of the systematic solution for NPL resolutions going
forward. We will continue working with the industry and the authorities to make
the process and procedures as efficient as possible."
European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of the
European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an
initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,
EDW has acted as a repository that collects loan-level data and relevant
documentation for more than 1,600 transactions.
About European DataWarehouse GmbH
European DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised data
repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,
standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed
Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data
and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.
Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aims
to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's
data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way
and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.
For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/european-datawarehouse/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/EuroDW) or YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSjU9oHv_60BTkX4YXmQug) or visit our website
at http://www.eurodw.eu/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163634/European_DataWarehouse_Logo.jpg
Contact:
European DataWarehouse GmbH
Diane Wathen
Marketing & Communications Manager
Tel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326
Email: diane.wathen@eurodw.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106001/4794325
OTS: European DataWarehouse GmbH
is delighted that the European Commission makes a reference to European
DataWarehouse as part of the systematic solution for NPL resolutions going
forward. We will continue working with the industry and the authorities to make
the process and procedures as efficient as possible."
European DataWarehouse was established as part of the implementation of the
European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative. Since its inception as an
initiative by the leading participants of the European securitisation market,
EDW has acted as a repository that collects loan-level data and relevant
documentation for more than 1,600 transactions.
About European DataWarehouse GmbH
European DataWarehouse (EDW) is the first and the only centralised data
repository in Europe for collecting, validating and distributing detailed,
standardised and asset class specific loan-level data for Asset-Backed
Securities (ABS) and private whole loan portfolios. EDW stores loan-level data
and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants.
Operating as a market infrastructure and designated by the Eurosystem, EDW aims
to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's
data, users are able to analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way
and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.
For the latest updates from European DataWarehouse, follow us on LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/european-datawarehouse/) , Twitter
(https://twitter.com/EuroDW) or YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJSjU9oHv_60BTkX4YXmQug) or visit our website
at http://www.eurodw.eu/ .
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1163634/European_DataWarehouse_Logo.jpg
Contact:
European DataWarehouse GmbH
Diane Wathen
Marketing & Communications Manager
Tel. 49 (0) 69 50986 9326
Email: diane.wathen@eurodw.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106001/4794325
OTS: European DataWarehouse GmbH
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0