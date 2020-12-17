 

Oncodesign Announces a Share Ownership Plan for All Employees on the Occasion of the Group's 25th Anniversary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 18:30  |  90   |   |   

Regulatory News:

ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC – FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, is celebrating its 25th anniversary and announcing the launch of a new employee share ownership initiative. Carrying on from the capital increase subscribed for by the Executive Committee members in September, this transaction aims to foster engagement among the organization’s entire staff.

Establishment of the Oncodesign corporate mutual fund to support the PEE corporate savings plan

At its meeting on December 10, 2020, the Board of Directors, using the powers delegated by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 25, 2020 (15th resolution), decided on the main characteristics of the employee share ownership plan.

To mark the Group’s 25th anniversary, every Oncodesign employee will be allotted bonus shares.

The conditions of attribution are:

- One year’s continuous service
- Presence on the payroll at the date of allotment and one-year holding requirement

These shares will be placed in the corporate mutual fund Oncodesign created within the framework of the PEE Oncodesign.

Special program for Oncodesign’s 20 key employees

The Board of Directors also decided to set up a share purchase plan alongside the bonus share allotment and stock options as part of the introduction within the Company of a long-term loyalty plan for 20 employees identified as key to the success of the 2020-2025 business plan. The Board of Directors made use of the powers delegated by the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of June 20, 2019 (10th resolution) and by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of June 25, 2020 (16th and 17th resolutions) to grant bonus shares and stock options. The Oncodesign share purchase plan covers a maximum amount of €150,000 in share buybacks on the market. The subscription price for the shares has been set at €10.65.

The qualifying conditions are:

- 1 bonus share to be allotted for every 2 shares subscribed for under the aforementioned employee share ownership plan, including a two-year holding period effective from the acquisition date, without any performance conditions.

- 1 stock option allotted for every share subscribed for under the aforementioned share ownership plan with the following principal characteristics:

  • Exercise price set at the allotment date
  • Internal conditions of exercise, that is a requirement of presence on the payroll and conditions assessed on the basis of achievement of various objectives set in connection with the Company’s business plan for the period to 2025, and conditions of exercise linked to share price performance.

Philippe GENNE, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Oncodesign, commented: “Giving all employees a stake in the organization’s share capital was one of our objectives this year, and we have adapted a three-stage approach—a capital increase reserved for Executive Committee members in September, the share ownership plan for Oncodesign’s top 20 key employees in December, and the establishment of a FCPE corporate mutual fund supporting our PEE corporate savings plan for all our employees in the first quarter of 2021. We have set ourselves ambitious development objectives for 2023, and we will equip ourselves to meet them. This employee share ownership plan is one of the measures we are taking to foster the engagement of all our teams and to demonstrate our trust in them. In the context of unprecedented global public health crisis, which is having a strong impact on the mobility of our Business Development teams and the delay in decision-making by our customers and our pharmaceutical partners, our strategic programs are still very much on track, as are our goals for the development of the Group. Giving Oncodesign’s employees a greater share in the Group’s performance is more than ever essential for the achievement of our objectives. »

Seite 1 von 3
ONCODESIGN Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Oncodesign Announces a Share Ownership Plan for All Employees on the Occasion of the Group's 25th Anniversary Regulatory News: ONCODESIGN (Paris:ALONC) (ALONC – FR0011766229), a biopharmaceutical group specialized in precision medicine, is celebrating its 25th anniversary and announcing the launch of a new employee share ownership initiative. Carrying on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Altria Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.86 Per Share
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity