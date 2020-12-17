 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 18:30  |  67   |   |   

 LEI: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)

The Company notifies changes in the interests of PDMRs in the ordinary shares of £3.04 each of the Company as follows:

  • Alan Cleary, arising from the exercise of the rolled over Charter Court Financial Services Group Plc 2017 3 Year Sharesave Scheme, at a price of £2.2658 each; and
     
  • Jason Elphick, arising from a disposal, at a price of £4.022 each.

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Alan Cleary  

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages
   
Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification

 

3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
   
Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

4 - Details of the transaction(s)

  Transaction(s) summary table

  Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
  17 December 2020 Ordinary shares of £3.04 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a Trading Venue GBP – British Pound
  Nature of Transaction:

 

Exercise of Options 		  Price Volume Total
£2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52
Aggregated £2.2658 7,944 £17,999.52
                 

  1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

