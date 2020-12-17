 

Nanoform and Herantis partner to look for opportunities to enhance BBB penetration of CDNF and xCDNF molecules

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 18:39  |  69   |   |   

HELSINKI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Herantis Pharma Plc, an innovative drug development company, today announced that they have signed a letter of intent to collaborate to seek to enhance nasal drug delivery to the brain of Herantis' CDNF and xCDNF therapies (Parkinson's disease) using Nanoform's proprietary biological nanoparticle technology.

The planned and non-exclusive collaboration is intended to assess the utility of Nanoform's latest platform technology for biologic drugs. The technology was recently launched, post filing of a provisional patent application with the US Patent Office, to enable production of biological nanoparticles as small as 50 nm.

Subject to finalizing definitive agreements, Nanoform will in this partnership carry out, for compensation on standard commercial terms, two Proof of Concept studies on Herantis' CDNF and xCDNF molecules leveraging Nanoform's novel platform and its in-house formulation expertise. The goal of the planned collaboration is to increase the probability of success for enhanced BBB (Blood-Brain-Barrier) penetration in the nasal drug delivery route for CDNF and x-CDNF.

Nanoform is committed to supporting Herantis in the development of these programs and has undertaken to invest, subject to certain customary conditions, 1,600,000 euros in a planned immediate directed share issue by Herantis.

"We are delighted to support Herantis Pharma in their development programs in CDNF and latest generation xCDNF molecules. Completing this deal validates the strong market interest in, and potential value that, Nanoform's platform technologies can add to pharmaceutical development programs and to the patient" said Prof. Edward Hæggström, CEO of Nanoform.

"We look forward to working together to enhance and enable superior formulations of the pioneering new drugs we have developed. Nanoform's technologies show much promise for enhanced drug delivery applications in this complex and challenging field. It is our hope that this will open up new possibilities for improving the lives of patients with Parkinson's and other related diseases. We value the opportunity to enter into collaboration with Nanoform and look forward to what the future brings." said Dr. Craig Cook, CEO, Herantis Pharma.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nanoform and Herantis partner to look for opportunities to enhance BBB penetration of CDNF and xCDNF molecules HELSINKI, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nanoform Finland Plc, an innovative nanoparticle medicine enabling company, and Herantis Pharma Plc, an innovative drug development company, today announced that they have signed a letter of intent to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Low GI Rice Market Size Worth $4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments