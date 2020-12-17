

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.12.2020 / 18:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Ronald Kenneth Last name(s): Noble

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VALUECHAIN SE

b) LEI

485100E8PUO0M9V35222

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2NBTM0

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase Indirect purchase by acquisition of 100% of the shares in the company which owns the 240,000 shares in Valuechain SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 2.49 EUR 240000 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 2.4900 EUR 240000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

