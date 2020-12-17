DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Statement Reply to a letter from Riposte Capital: Explanation of the market positioning and strategy of PVA TePla AG 17.12.2020 / 18:40 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Supervisory Board and Management Board of PVA TePla AG received a letter from Mr. Khaled Beydoun on December 14, 2020. Mr. Beydoun is Portfolio Manager & Managing Principal of Riposte Capital, a New York-based investment company that is a subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group. By its own account, Riposte Capital has held a 3.6% stake in PVA TePla AG for several years. This letter sets out reflections on the strategic positioning of the PVA TePla Group with regard to its market capitalization. Here is the letter in full:

"Dear Members of the Board,

We are longstanding shareholders of PVA TePla AG ("PVA TePla" or the "Company") and have exposure to about 3.6% of the outstanding shares. We are writing to express our concern regarding the depressed valuation despite management's attempts at highlighting the merit of the Company's profitable assets to the market.

PVA TePla sits at the forefront of the Electric Vehicle (EV) revolution with its unique ability to manufacture premium systems that produce silicon carbide (SiC), the single most important component of EV battery productivity (faster charging), range, and economics. SiC in power electronics reduces the overall battery size which in turn has a cascading impact on wiring, thermal management, packaging, and overall weight of the vehicle. In a nutshell, it is invaluable.

A global shortage of SiC is gradually building with Tesla announcing that they are to invest in their own production capacity to keep up with demand as third party suppliers are no longer able to fill the void. PVA TePla is the only

company globally that supplies machines to silicon manufacturers allowing customers to tailor their own SiC process and solutions. While some nascent competition is emerging in China, they are at a minimum 10 years behind in terms of technology.