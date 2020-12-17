Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500

Partnership Marks Loop Insights’ Most Significant Partnership To Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a global partnership agreement with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), a global leader in technology services and a top-ranked global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services company, with $USD 20-billion in revenues in 2020. The two companies are working towards a finalized agreement with no financial commitments agreed upon at this time.



Loop and NTT DATA intend to combine their respective strengths to create new recurring revenue models for both companies. For example, the NTT Smart platform, first introduced as a solution in building smarter, more connected cities, is now the cornerstone for its Back to Business Application. Integrating Loop’s Insights and automated marketing capabilities with the NTT Smart Platform in a seamless manner is an obvious fit for both companies, each of which stands to benefit from the integration.