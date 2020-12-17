Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500
Partnership Marks Loop Insights’ Most Significant Partnership To Date
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence
("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a global partnership agreement
with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), a global leader in technology services and a top-ranked global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services company, with $USD
20-billion in revenues in 2020. The two companies are working towards a finalized agreement with no financial commitments agreed upon at this time.
Loop and NTT DATA intend to combine their respective strengths to create new recurring revenue models for both companies. For example, the NTT Smart platform, first introduced as a solution in building smarter, more connected cities, is now the cornerstone for its Back to Business Application. Integrating Loop’s Insights and automated marketing capabilities with the NTT Smart Platform in a seamless manner is an obvious fit for both companies, each of which stands to benefit from the integration.
Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “Our partnership with NTT establishes Loop Insights as a global provider of IoT solutions for Venue Bubbles and Artificial Intelligence-driven automated marketing. As a result of this partnership, Loop will be exposed to global opportunities never thought possible earlier this year. For example, Loop’s successful live deployment of its Venue Bubble solution and its published capabilities with respect to its Travel Bubble solution will be the subject of work on major projects with NTT DATA. We thank William and his team for their confidence and look forward to accomplishing incredible things together in 2021.”
NTT DATA President William Baver stated, “NTT has developed a data platform to provide reactive and predictive analytics to help organizations achieve situational awareness related to any confined structure or area. This is a natural fit to the travel bubble concept that when paired with the Loop’s venue management solution, will provide our customers with the ability to ingest data from multiple sources and provide insights back via various APIs to allow customers to enjoy the best of both technologies. With respect to the various travel bubbles, we have the ability to bring the data tracking and data wallet details from Loop Insights to combine with situational awareness and data tracking from optical sensors, sound sensors, and other data sources surrounding this environment.”
