 

Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 18:31  |  77   |   |   

Partnership Marks Loop Insights’ Most Significant Partnership To Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a global partnership agreement with NTT DATA Corp of Japan (TYO:9613), a global leader in technology services and a top-ranked global Internet of Things (IoT) consulting and system integration services company, with $USD 20-billion in revenues in 2020. The two companies are working towards a finalized agreement with no financial commitments agreed upon at this time.

Loop and NTT DATA intend to combine their respective strengths to create new recurring revenue models for both companies. For example, the NTT Smart platform, first introduced as a solution in building smarter, more connected cities, is now the cornerstone for its Back to Business Application. Integrating Loop’s Insights and automated marketing capabilities with the NTT Smart Platform in a seamless manner is an obvious fit for both companies, each of which stands to benefit from the integration.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated, “Our partnership with NTT establishes Loop Insights as a global provider of IoT solutions for Venue Bubbles and Artificial Intelligence-driven automated marketing. As a result of this partnership, Loop will be exposed to global opportunities never thought possible earlier this year. For example, Loop’s successful live deployment of its Venue Bubble solution and its published capabilities with respect to its Travel Bubble solution will be the subject of work on major projects with NTT DATA. We thank William and his team for their confidence and look forward to accomplishing incredible things together in 2021.”

NTT DATA President William Baver stated, “NTT has developed a data platform to provide reactive and predictive analytics to help organizations achieve situational awareness related to any confined structure or area. This is a natural fit to the travel bubble concept that when paired with the Loop’s venue management solution, will provide our customers with the ability to ingest data from multiple sources and provide insights back via various APIs to allow customers to enjoy the best of both technologies. With respect to the various travel bubbles, we have the ability to bring the data tracking and data wallet details from Loop Insights to combine with situational awareness and data tracking from optical sensors, sound sensors, and other data sources surrounding this environment.”

Seite 1 von 5
Loop Insights Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Loop Insights Partners With NTT DATA, Top Ranked Global IoT Services Company And Subsidiary Of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, World’s 4th Largest Telecom Ranked 55th In Fortune Global 500 Partnership Marks Loop Insights’ Most Significant Partnership To DateVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV; RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Loop Insights Inc. (TSX.V: MTRX) (OTCQB: RACMF) Makes History with First-Ever, End-to-End Venue-Tracing Management Solution
15.12.20
Loop Insights Announces Appointment of New CFO , Mark Lotz
14.12.20
Loop Insights Expands Venue Bubble Platform To Launch First “Film Bubble” For Major Motion Picture, In Partnership With Draganfly “Safe Set” Solutions, Production Set For January 2021
11.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Multilingual Platform In Support Of National Programs, Announces Receipt Of $4,600,000 From Exercise Of Warrants, Commences Verified Forum Discussions On AGORACOM To Directly Engage Investors
09.12.20
Loop Insights and Empower Clinics “Travel Bubble” Solution For Global Travel Industry Partner With SimpliFlying, World’s Leading Aviation Marketing Consulting Firm, To Support Specific Near Term Opportunities With World Renown Resorts, National Tourism Bo
07.12.20
Loop Insights Announces Intention To Begin Process Of Uplisting To Major North American Stock Exchanges, Commencing With Application To Uplist On TSX, Followed By Application To Dual-List On NASDAQ
03.12.20
Loop Insights Launches Second Product Into TELUS IoT Marketplace For National Sales and Marketing To TELUS Business Customers
01.12.20
Loop Insights Achieves 100% Success in Delivering First Ever Fully Integrated “Venue Bubble” in Live Environments at NCAA College Basketball Tournaments. Live Demonstrations Lead to Significant Discussions About Largest North American Sporting Events in 2
23.11.20
Loop Insights Partners With VenueNext to Deliver Seamless, Integrated Mobile Commerce Solutions for Professional and College Sports Venues Throughout North America
19.11.20
Loop Insights Partners With iSTOC, Europe's Leading Covid-19 Mobile Testing Applications Company, to Create Global FDA and HIPPAA Compliant Covid Tracing and Testing Solution

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:06 Uhr
83
L∞p Insights = IoT + Artificial Intelligence