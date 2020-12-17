Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 9 900 own shares outside the stock exchange following the exercise of stock options. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 846 325 to 3 836 425.



Stock option plan Date Number of options/shares Exercise price (€) SOP 2010-2014 4 December 2020 6 000 26.055 SOP 2010-2014 4 December 2020 1 500 21.450 SOP 2010-2014 15 December 2020 2 400 26.055













