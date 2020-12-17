 

Kiromic Announces Submission of Two IND Applications for PD1 Gamma-delta CAR - T cell Therapy with the FDA

Kiromic BioPharma (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and its proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announced today the submission of two investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of:

--- Phase 1 clinical trial of an intravenously (IV) administered allogenic CAR-T for epithelial ovarian carcinoma (EOC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM) and

--- Phase 1 clinical trial of an intrapleural/intraperitoneal (IP) administered allogenic CAR-T for EOC and MPM.

Kiromic’s proprietary PD1 Gamma-delta CAR (PD1-GDT CAR) T cell therapy is a novel method for “off-the-shelf” allogeneic CAR T cells derived from healthy donors. We believe our proprietary gamma-delta T cell manufacturing and distribution will offer significant advantages over competitive manufacturing technologies.

The initial dose escalation component of each CAR-T trial is projected to enroll approximately 12 patients over 4 months at two sites.

The first in-human dosing is targeted for 1Q-2021.

"It's an exciting time to see our technology go into the clinic. This is the culmination of +25 years of research and development which has spanned the globe with international contributions and scientific collaborations from the sharpest minds of our time. Our gamma-delta T-cells are designed to offer clinicians a treatment option with:

-- higher efficacy,

-- higher safety (reducing graft vs. host risks), and

-- lower manufacturing and distribution costs vs. cellular therapy technologies of the past," says Dr. Maurizio Chiriva-Internati, PhD, CEO of Kiromic.

"This first in-human off-the-shelf allogenic gamma-delta chPD1 CAR-T cell therapy trial will mark a major milestone, not only for Kiromic, but also for clinicians who have been frustrated with the lack of CAR T cell treatment options for solid malignancies, since current CAR T cell therapies are only approved for hematologic malignancies, with all of the drawbacks of autologous based platforms,” commented Dr. Scott Dahlbeck, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Kiromic.

"The cGMP suite consists of 5 clean rooms which will be used to manufacture the Company’s off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies during clinical trials. The Company is fully ready for this IND filing and has the clinical manufacturing capability to supply its clinical trials," commented Mr. Tony Tontat, CFO, COO of Kiromic.

