Statement By News Corp Regarding Multistate Litigation Against Google

The following statement was released today by News Corp regarding the antitrust and consumer protection litigation filed on Wednesday, December 16, by ten states against Google in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Texas.

"We are stunned by the detailed evidence of anti-competitive behavior and the damning allegations of serious collusion that need thorough investigation. To be clear, the core charge is that publishers all over the country have been routinely ripped off, which is bad news for freedom of the press, journalism and an informed society."