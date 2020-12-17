Statement By News Corp Regarding Multistate Litigation Against Google
The following statement was released today by News Corp regarding the antitrust and consumer protection litigation filed on Wednesday, December 16, by ten states against Google in the United States District Court, Eastern District of Texas.
"We are stunned by the detailed evidence of anti-competitive behavior and the damning allegations of serious collusion that need thorough investigation. To be clear, the core charge is that publishers all over the country have been routinely ripped off, which is bad news for freedom of the press, journalism and an informed society."
About News Corp
News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005934/en/
0 Kommentare