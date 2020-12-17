 

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 18:58  |  19   |   |   

Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”) continued

Fort Lauderdale, FL., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ)

Recap of Results (see press release of December 7, 2020):

OPHC previously announced the Bank’s third quarter net income of $345,000, which excludes an allowance for losses provision expense of $523,000. Net interest income increased from $2,450,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 to $3,631,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, representing a 48% increase. This growth was accomplished while staying well capitalized via frequent capital injections from investors.

Additional Matters:

Importantly, the overall income results are not solely the result of loans and capital infusions, but also stem from significant changes in deposit mix and other borrowings. Critically, fee income through wire and ACH fees have climbed substantially. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, such income was $64,000 as compared to $192,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Annualized, fee income now has an important stabilizing affect from only a few years back.

Chairman Moishe Gubin commented: “The Board and management take seriously the process of strategic planning and continuous improvements in processes and profitability. Traditional community banking relies heavily on net interest income. OptimumBank has strategically invested in improving non-balance sheet fee income, which has been successful, while maintaining a careful review of its risks.

As has been noted in the past, OPHC has an unusually strong and diverse Board of Directors. One strength is in the process of strategic planning while another is the formation of action plans to accomplish targeted goals. Such goals include increasing branch efficiency, additional payment services, and the acquisition of Banks or Non-Banks that would add product lines and geographic reach.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our limited operating history, managing our expected growth, risks associated with integration of acquired websites, possible inadvertent infringement of third-party intellectual property rights, our ability to effectively compete, our acquisition strategy, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.'s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time-to-time in its SEC filings. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Investor Relations:
OptimumBank Holodings, Inc.
investor@optimumbank.com
+1.954.900.2805


OptimumBank Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”) continued Fort Lauderdale, FL., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Recap of Results (see press release of December 7, 2020): OPHC previously announced the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (OPHC-NASDAQ) Announces Third Quarter Results for OptimumBank (the “Bank”)