 

Hemlo Explorers Receives Exploration Permits and Prepares for Drill Program

17.12.2020, 18:57  |  35   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its exploration permits which cover the majority of claims on the North Limb Project and all of the claims on the Pic Project from the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (“ENDM”). The Company would like to recognize the Biigtigong Nishnaabeg and the Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg First Nations for their cooperation and input into the permitting process.

Management intends to begin its exploration program on the North Limb in January from its newly constructed core logging facility in Manitouwadge, while continuing to develop the geologic models for the Hemlo West and Pic projects to prepare for additional exploration.

Mr. Brian Howlett, CEO of the Company commented, “We are very fortunate to be working in the Hemlo camp and consider our package of about 38,000 hectares of claims to contain some of the most prospective geology in the area. We are fully funded to compete the planned drilling campaign and look forward to getting started next month.”

North Limb Project

Management has proposed drill testing for specific targets on the North Limb Property that will include testing numerous sections of the 8.2-kilometre-long Armand Volcanic Complex (“Armand Complex”) trend, based on several anomalies outlined by drill intercepts, soil and rock assays and geophysical signatures. The Company believes that the Armand Complex resembles the geological setting of the Moose Lake Volcanic Complex at the prolific Hemlo Mine Complex that has produced over 21 million ounces since it began production in 1985 is expected to be in operation until at least 2030 (as reported by Barrick Gold Corporation).

A minimum initial 10,000 metre drill program has been designed to test targets along the Armand Complex trend and along adjacent fault/shear trends.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eb1f585-97c7-40fe ...

Hemlo West Project

The Company acquired the Hemlo West Project in May 2020 as part of a transaction with O3 Mining Inc., which is one of its major shareholders. Hemlo West is a 6,000-hectare project consisting of two converging deformation zones with anomalous occurrences of gold and barite, as well as other elements that are signature to the Hemlo Mine Complex. The project contains 7.5 kilometres of the Heron Bay/Hemlo Deformation Zone, that is believed to be critical to the formation of the original Hemlo Deposit. Detailed review of historic exploration work is underway to identify favourable zones for drill testing.

