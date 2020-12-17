 

StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading provider of employee compliance and regulatory technology solutions to the financial services industry, today announced a majority-control, growth investment from Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin"). The transaction enables Star to further expand its leadership position within the global compliance market by accelerating product innovation and supporting the company's ongoing international expansion. Luminate Capital Partners ("Luminate"), the company's majority shareholder since 2017, will retain a minority stake.

With a client base of over 500,000 users across 83 countries, Star is a market-leading, highly configurable compliance solution trusted by the world's largest regulated firms, including asset managers, investment banks, hedge funds, private equity firms, insurance companies, professional services firms, and public corporations. The company has a rich history of innovation with its mission-critical Employee Conflicts of Interest platform, complemented by its newest platform, Compliance Control Room – two comprehensive solutions that assist global firms in efficiently and effectively managing critical aspects of the complex compliance ecosystem.

"We are incredibly proud of our tremendous growth and world-class list of clients with whom we collaborate to automate and streamline compliance oversight," said Jennifer Sun, CEO at Star. "This investment accelerates our vision of serving as the preeminent leader in the employee compliance and conflicts of interest market and better positions us to help our clients navigate evolving regulation and intelligently manage risk across the employee lifecycle – from onboarding to supporting fast-moving day-to-day operations. We look forward to partnering with Marlin and Luminate for our next phase of growth."

"Regulatory requirements continue to become increasingly complex with escalating penalties for non-compliance. Star is uniquely addressing this global challenge with its industry-leading technology platform," said Michael Anderson, Managing Director at Marlin. "We are excited to partner with Star and continue to expand the company's market leadership by building upon its best-in-class product suite through further product investments and strategic acquisitions."

