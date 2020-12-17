Voluntis Shareholders’ Approval of the Securities Listing Transfer Project to the Euronext Growth Market in Paris

Regulatory News:

At today's Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders of Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960 - the "Company"), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, who were present or represented approved unanimously the listing transfer project of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth in Paris (« Euronext Growth ») and empowered the Board of Directors to carry out this transfer.

The Board of Directors, which met today following the Company's ordinary general meeting, decided to implement this transfer. Subject to the approval of Euronext, the listing of the Company's securities on Euronext Growth will be carried out under an accelerated procedure for the admission to the existing trading shares, without the issuance of new shares.