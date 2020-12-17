 

Voluntis Shareholders’ Approval of the Securities Listing Transfer Project to the Euronext Growth Market in Paris

Business Wire
17.12.2020   

Regulatory News:

At today's Ordinary General Meeting, the shareholders of Voluntis (Euronext Paris, Ticker: VTX - ISIN: FR0004183960 - the "Company"), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, who were present or represented approved unanimously the listing transfer project of the Company's shares to Euronext Growth in Paris (« Euronext Growth ») and empowered the Board of Directors to carry out this transfer.

The Board of Directors, which met today following the Company's ordinary general meeting, decided to implement this transfer. Subject to the approval of Euronext, the listing of the Company's securities on Euronext Growth will be carried out under an accelerated procedure for the admission to the existing trading shares, without the issuance of new shares.

Subject to Euronext's approval, Voluntis shares’ will be listed on Euronext Growth within a minimum period of two months.

As a reminder, the Company announced on October 28, 2020 its intention to transfer the listing of its shares to Euronext Growth, a market more appropriate to its size.

DETAILS ON THE VOLUNTIS SECURITIES LISTING TRANSFER:

  • Consequences of the transfer :

In accordance with current regulations, the Company wishes to inform its shareholders of the possible consequences of such a transfer:

  • In terms of periodic financial information:

     - The annual financial statements (parent company and consolidated financial statements), the management report and the statutory auditors' reports on these financial statements would be published no later than four months after the close.
    - The half-yearly financial statements and an activity report would be published at the latest within four months of the closing (instead of three months currently) with a limited review by the statutory auditors. These methods of publication of the half-yearly financial statements would take effect as of the half-yearly financial statements on June 30, 2021.
    - The Company has chosen, with an aim of transparency for its investors and shareholders, to maintain the application of IFRS.
  • In terms of protecting minority shareholders:

     - Unless an exception is made, the protection of the Company's minority shareholders is ensured on Euronext Growth by the mechanism of a mandatory public offering in the event that the threshold of 50% of the capital or voting rights is crossed, directly or indirectly, alone or in concert.
    - The listed companies on Euronext Growth are only required to disclose to the market in terms of changes in share ownership to the market the crossing of thresholds (upwards or downwards), thresholds of 50% and 95% of the capital or voting rights.
