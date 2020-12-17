Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (ADCL), has secured a safeCircle pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing program (the “Program”) award with a potential value of up to $2.0 million from the Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government (the “County”). The 6-month term and award value may be increased at the County’s discretion to meet additional testing demand.

“In Suffolk, we know that testing is key to containing the virus, and this new partnership with ADCL will provide all of our employees with the peace of mind they need to continue their critical work, as we are now fully embraced in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “Our goal is to give our employees access to fast and convenient testing to ensure a healthy and safe work environment, and I encourage all County employees to take advantage of this new testing program.”