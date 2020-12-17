Applied DNA Awarded Pooled Surveillance Testing Contract Valued at Up to $2.0 Million from Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Laboratories, LLC (ADCL), has secured a safeCircle pooled COVID-19 surveillance testing program (the “Program”) award with a potential value of up to $2.0 million from the Suffolk County (N.Y.) Government (the “County”). The 6-month term and award value may be increased at the County’s discretion to meet additional testing demand.
“In Suffolk, we know that testing is key to containing the virus, and this new partnership with ADCL will provide all of our employees with the peace of mind they need to continue their critical work, as we are now fully embraced in the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. “Our goal is to give our employees access to fast and convenient testing to ensure a healthy and safe work environment, and I encourage all County employees to take advantage of this new testing program.”
ADCL has partnered with N.Y.-based CLEARED4 to administer value-added services to the County by integrating CLEARED4’s platform with safeCircle’s surveillance testing modality to automate health safety. CLEARED4, a market-leading COVID-19 safety platform, is now integrated with ADCL’s laboratory operations. The partnership enables safeCircle’s clients to automate the management and monitoring of their testing programs and improve the communication of valuable health clearance information, thereby ensuring the adoption of and compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local COVID-19 regulations.
Commenting on the award with the County, Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO, Applied DNA, said, “40% of individuals who develop COVID-19 are asymptomatic, and as an essential workforce, County employees do not always have the luxury of working from home. Ongoing, consistent, and proactive pooled surveillance testing can help identify infected populations sooner and help protect co-workers, family members, and communities. As Suffolk County residents ourselves, we are honored to have the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of our neighbors.”
