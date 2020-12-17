 

Hemp, Inc. Clarifies Previous Press Releases Regarding King of Hemp Stores

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
17.12.2020, 19:06  |  26   |   |   

Ukiah, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Yesterday, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), issued a press release on its Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), Bruce Perlowin, launching his second King of Hemp Store that may have been misconstrued as Hemp, Inc. owning the store.  It was never the intention to leave any reader, especially Hemp, Inc.’s shareholders, with the impression that the Company owned brick and mortar stores.  The Company does not now nor is it planning to open brick and mortar stores. Hemp, Inc. is actively involved in growing, processing, manufacturing and selling its hemp products, preferring to focus on the distribution to stores and on-line sales.

The King of Hemp Stores are one of Bruce Perlowin’s private ventures, where he focuses on selling Hemp, Inc. products in addition to other products. Perlowin is no longer involved in the day-to-day activities or operations of Hemp, Inc. Being the Company’s Chief Visionary Consultant, on the other hand, has created a great symbiotic relationship where Hemp, Inc. can still effectively adhere to its corporate social responsibility plan and continue to meet its revenue goals.

Any store, that wants to carry Hemp, Inc.’s product line, can do so by contacting sales@hempinc.com.  Individuals who want to open a King of Hemp store in their community should send a request to Bruce Perlowin at Bruce@bruceperlowin.com.

ABOUT HEMP, INC.

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small hemp farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. The Company is on a mission to be a powerful engine for social change and economic revival, worldwide, by providing hemp products that are eco-friendly, sustainable and healthy. Hemp, Inc. executives believe there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan.

Hemp, Inc.
ir@hempinc.com




Hemp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hemp, Inc. Clarifies Previous Press Releases Regarding King of Hemp Stores Ukiah, CA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Yesterday, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), issued a press release on its Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), Bruce Perlowin, launching his second King of Hemp Store that may have been …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Zai Lab Partner MacroGenics Announces FDA Approval of MARGENZA for Patients with Pretreated ...
Algernon CEO and CSO to Discuss COVID-19 Interim Data Results Featured on BioPub Webcast Hosted by ...
Luckin Coffee Reaches Settlement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Applauds Canadian Government's Introduction of a New Hydrogen ...
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
NIO Inc. Announces Completion of Offering of 68,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Special Warrant Offering
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Hemp, Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC) Announces Launch of Second King of Hemp Store
08.12.20
Hemp Harvested in Texas for First Time in 80 Years: Hemp, Inc. Reports
04.12.20
Hemp, Inc. Settles Longstanding Lawsuit with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
03.12.20
Hemp Advocates Believe Incoming Biden Administration Will Signal More Opportunities for Hemp Industry: Hemp, Inc. Reports
20.11.20
The Legend of Billy Hayes Lives on through Hemp, Inc.'s CBG Pre-Rolls