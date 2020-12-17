 

GROUPE RENAULT RENAULUTION STRATEGIC PLAN PRESENTATION

PRESS RELEASE

“RENAULUTION” STRATEGIC PLAN PRESENTATION - JANUARY 14, 2021  

Boulogne-Billancourt, December 17, 2020 – Luca de Meo, CEO Groupe Renault, will present the new “Renaulution” strategic plan on January 14, 2021.  

A press release will be available at 8:00 a.m. (Paris time) on media.groupe.renault.com.
The conference and Q&A session will be accessible live at 8:30 a.m. (Paris time) in English on group.renault.com/en.

Details to follow.

About Groupe Renault
Groupe Renault has manufactured cars since 1898. Today it is an international multi-brand group, selling close to 3.8 million vehicles in 134 countries in 2019, with 40 manufacturing sites, 12,700 points of sales and employing more than 180,000 people.
To address the major technological challenges of the future, while continuing to pursue its profitable growth strategy, Groupe Renault is focusing on international expansion. To this end, it is drawing on the synergies of its five brands (Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine and LADA), electric vehicles, and its unique alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors. With a 100% Renault owned team committed to the Formula 1 World Championship since 2016, the brand is involved in motorsports, a real vector for innovation and awareness.

Contact
Astrid DE LATUDE
Corporate Press Officer
+33 (0)6 25 63 22 08
astrid.de-latude@renault.com

