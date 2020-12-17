 

Nuvei Teams Up with Esports Champions K1CK; Powers Payments in Esports Industry

globenewswire
17.12.2020   

Global payments leader joins forces with ESE Entertainment as title sponsor for all esports competitions throughout 2021 season

MONTREAL and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announces it has entered an agreement with ESE Entertainment (TSXV: ESE) to be the title sponsor of leading esports team K1CK for all of its competitions for the 2021 season, across League of Legends, FIFA, Apex Legends and more. Pursuant to the Agreement, Nuvei has agreed to sponsor ESE’s K1CK esports team for the upcoming 2021 season, including jersey logo placement, inclusion in digital assets and related support, plus providing integration of the Company’s payment processing technology across ESE’s ecommerce and esports channels.

The agreement combines Nuvei’s market leadership and proven best practices in gaming and esports payment solutions, including support for over 450 alternative payment methods and 150 currencies in over 200 global markets, with ESE Entertainment’s wholly owned team K1CK, which has a 20-year track record of esports excellence.

Nuvei continues its expansion into the rapidly growing esports market with its sponsorship of K1CK to provide payment solutions for teams, sponsors, merchants and publishers. According to its recently revised Global eSports Market Report, gaming market analytics company NewZoo forecasts that the industry will generate over $1 billion threshold for the first time in 2021.

“As the esports ecosystem continues to grow, we’re excited to sponsor an iconic team, like K1CK, to provide the best payments experience to fans, merchants, teams and publishers, along with continuing to drive industry support,” said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chairman and CEO. “Along with our deep experience in serving the online gaming and regulated sports betting industries internationally, we’re thrilled to join K1CK, given their similar history of excellence.”

“We are excited to begin working alongside a payments leader with the reach and scale of Nuvei, given their growing influence in global esports markets. We share a similar belief that payments in the esports arena is a significant opportunity,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE. “Nuvei provides us with a world class transaction platform, a critical piece in further monetizing our esports and gaming assets globally. We also look forward to presenting Nuvei logo placement on our professional esports team jerseys, apparel, and select digital assets in the upcoming year.”

