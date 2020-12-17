IPG Mediabrands Launches “TRAVERSE32,” New Independent Development and Entertainment Company

IPG Mediabrands today announced the launch of TRAVERSE32, an independent development and entertainment company aimed at connecting film and television audiences with the world’s most highly influential brands and creators. TRAVERSE32 Co-Founder Brendan Gaul, Mediabrands’ recently appointed first-ever Global Chief Content Officer, will simultaneously serve as its Global President.

Henenberg and Gaul at the 2019 NYC premiere of 5B Courtesy of Getty. Photo Credit: Cindy Ord / Stringer

The groundbreaking new global entity will focus on the development, production and distribution of entertainment vehicles, enabling brands to utilize the art and power of storytelling in unprecedented ways. Flipping the script on traditionally “branded” media, TRAVERSE32 will make it possible for companies to create, develop, and co-produce relevant mainstream film and television content akin to Mediabrands’ UM Studios’ critically-acclaimed new project, DEAR SANTA, distributed by IFC, which was just released in select theaters nationwide and available on Video on Demand.

“As audience loyalty moves away from traditional media networks in favor of individual high-quality content, we’re launching TRAVERSE32 to help creators and brands collaborate directly,” said Gaul. “Our goal is to open the door for brands to participate in the monetization of what they create, while also giving them meaningful opportunities to interact with consumer audiences as they never have before. Through TRAVERSE32, we look forward to successfully reinventing the entertainment model by bridging the gap between media and storytelling in new and innovative ways.”

Gaul will be responsible for creative development, acquisitions, and distribution of original narrative and unscripted projects for the company. He will be joined by longtime producing partner Brett Henenberg who also serves as Co-Founder and Global Head of Production for TRAVERSE32. Upcoming projects from TRAVERSE32 include a narrative feature film, multiple documentaries and scripted/non-scripted TV formats.

The launch of TRAVERSE32, which comes on the heels of the recent unveiling of Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS), is the next logical step for Gaul following a series of successful production and acquisition deals under his previous leadership as Chief Content Officer at UM Studios. In addition to DEAR SANTA, other notable projects include the acclaimed documentary, 5B, the first brand-funded film to ever be accepted at the Cannes International Film Festival and distributed by RYOT/Verizon, and the documentary OSO: History of an Icon, which premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.