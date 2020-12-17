10 March 2021: 2020 Full Year Results

22 April 2021: Q1 2021 Sales

18 May 2021: Annual General Meeting (3:00 pm)

22 July 2021: H1 2021 Sales

4 August 2021: 2021 First Half Results

21 October 2021: Nine-month Sales 2021

These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable – CAC Small – CAC Mid & Small – Eligible PEA-PME and SRD

Isin FR0000051070/Bloomberg MAU.FP/Reuters MAUP.PA

