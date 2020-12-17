 

DSG Global Inc. Subsidiary Imperium Motors Begins Receiving Shipments of Electric Vehicles from Partners Zhejiang Jonway Automobile and Skywell Automobile Group all to Arrive by the End of This Year

With Continued Huge Demands the Company Has Placed Two Large Orders to Include the Jonway TerraE Truck and Skywell Buses

SURREY, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSG Global Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) (“DSGT”), via subsidiary Imperium Motors, expects orders to arrive throughout the remaining two weeks of 2020. Arrival dates are set, and shipments are anticipated to arrive in the ports of Fairfield and San Francisco, California.

Due to demand with our electric vehicle products, Imperium Motors placed two more large orders to include the Jonway TerraE truck, Skywell buses and a variety of 3- and 4-wheel vans and trucks. In addition, a large container of Rover electric bike products and the first shipment of Skywell SUV’s will arrive in USA and Canada in the next two weeks.

“As the demand for electric vehicles continues to ramp, we have increased our orders and anticipate this trend to ramp up even greater throughout 2021,” stated Rick Curtis, President of Imperium Motors. “We are also beginning to hire seasoned personal in all capacities to begin employment in Q1 of 2021” continued Curtis.

For information on Imperium Motor’s Product line, please visit https://www.imperiummotorcompany.com/

About Imperium Motor Company

Imperium Motor Company is a new EV distribution and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include: High Speed, Mid Speed, and Low Speed electric vehicles including Cars, Trucks, SUVs, Vans, Buses and Scooters.

About VANTAGE TAG SYSTEMS INC (VTS)

Vantage Tag Systems provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS's unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety, and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of Fleet Management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in over vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue, through programmatic advertising, licensing and distribution, as well as expanding into Commercial Fleet Management, PACER single rider golf carts, and Agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to, among other things, the Company's ability to open its new customer facility and its ability to close and deliver on various purchase orders from customers, and the Company's expansion into markets outside of the golf industry. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the following: the timing and nature of any capital raising transactions; our ability to offer products and services for use by customers in new markets outside of the golf industry; our ability to deliver in a timely fashion and to our customers’ satisfaction the products purchased; the risk of competition; our ability to find, recruit and retain personnel with knowledge and experience in selling products and services in existing and new markets; our ability to manage growth; and general market, economic and business conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2018 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements.

Brokers and Analysts:
Chesapeake Group
+1-410-825-3930
info@chesapeakegp.com




