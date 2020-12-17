 

Jérôme Guilbert is appointed Chief Communications Officer at SCOR

Press Release
December 17, 2020 - N° 27

Jérôme Guilbert is appointed Chief Communications Officer at SCOR

Jérôme Guilbert is joining SCOR as Group Chief Communications Officer. He will take up his post on January 4, 2021. Based in Paris, he will be responsible for all facets of the Group’s internal and external communications.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am delighted that Jérôme Guilbert is joining SCOR. His experience and expertise will be invaluable assets in terms of further developing an ambitious brand strategy, particularly by accelerating SCOR’s production of original content on the changing risk universe and sharing it as widely as possible with all our stakeholders."

Biography

Jérôme Guilbert, a French citizen, is a graduate of Paris-Dauphine University, Sciences Po and London Business School. He began his career as a brand manager at L’Oréal in Denmark, before joining the strategic planning department at the ad agency CLM/BBDO and subsequently becoming Chief Strategist at BETC. He was appointed Managing Director of McCann Paris in 2006. Throughout his career in advertising he taught at Sciences Po, where he created a course about brands and a course on risk prevention, called “Risks, fears, alerts”. He joined Sciences Po as Communications Director in 2013.

Contact details

Media
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE


 

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document d’enregistrement universel”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.

 

Disclaimer

