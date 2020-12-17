Abaxx Technologies Announces Commencement of Trading on Canada’s NEO Stock Exchange
TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (“Abaxx”) is pleased to announce it has received final approval to list on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the
"NEO") in Canada and will begin trading on December 18, 2020 under the symbol "ABXX". Abaxx successfully completed the previously announced reverse takeover with New Millennium
Iron Corp. ("NML") on December 14, 2020 pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated September 18, 2020. For more information, please refer to NML’s press
release dated December 11, 2020.
Abaxx will commence trading on the NEO Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ABXX and will have 63,558,062 shares outstanding at the start of trading. A filing statement prepared in accordance with the policies of the NEO is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About Abaxx Technologies
Abaxx Technologies Inc. is a development stage financial technology business developing software tools which enable commodity traders and finance professionals to communicate, manage risk, and transact faster and more securely. In addition, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte. Ltd. (“ACX”, or “Abaxx.Exchange”), a commodity futures exchange seeking final regulatory approvals as a Registered Market Operator (“RMO”) and Approved Clearing House (“ACH”) with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). On September 7, 2020, Abaxx received Approval in Principle of its RMO application, subject to various terms and conditions.
A confluence of global socio-economic trends created opportunities for Abaxx and Abaxx.Exchange. Generational changes in the world are happening faster than industries, systems and infrastructure can adapt. Massive capitalization for renewable energy-based electrification is driving an energy transformation from carbon intensive coal and oil energy sources to natural gas, wind, solar, and smart grid energy storage requiring new natural resources and more efficient markets to trade them. Public opinion and necessity have reordered capital allocation priorities and investment criteria among the largest banks and institutional investment firms globally to better price environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks. And current internet technologies and online commerce systems are experiencing an acute need for better tools to manage privacy, data and network security.
