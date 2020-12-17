Abaxx Technologies Announces Commencement of Trading on Canada’s NEO Stock Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abaxx Technologies Inc. (“Abaxx”) is pleased to announce it has received final approval to list on the Neo Exchange Inc. (the "NEO") in Canada and will begin trading on December 18, 2020 under the symbol "ABXX". Abaxx successfully completed the previously announced reverse takeover with New Millennium Iron Corp. ("NML") on December 14, 2020 pursuant to the terms of a business combination agreement dated September 18, 2020. For more information, please refer to NML’s press release dated December 11, 2020.



Abaxx will commence trading on the NEO Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ABXX and will have 63,558,062 shares outstanding at the start of trading. A filing statement prepared in accordance with the policies of the NEO is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com