 

DGAP-DD elumeo SE english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.12.2020, 19:53  |  34   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.12.2020 / 19:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Boyé

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
elumeo SE

b) LEI
391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11Q059

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
4.98 EUR 2589.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
4.9800 EUR 2589.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XETR


17.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.elumeo.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64007  17.12.2020 



elumeo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: elumeo SE
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD elumeo SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 17.12.2020 / 19:52 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: EVOTEC ERREICHT WICHTIGE MEILENSTEINE IN PROTEOMIK-PARTNERSCHAFT MIT BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB
DGAP-News: cyan AG steigert Umsätze auf Neunmonatssicht dank neuer Kooperationen
DGAP-News: SHS beteiligt sich an schweizerisch-deutscher Spezial-Arzneimittel-Firma Develco Pharma
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Kapitalerhöhung stößt auf großes Interesse bei Investoren im Rahmen der ...
DGAP-News: Antwort auf ein Schreiben von Riposte Capital: Erläuterung zur Marktpositionierung und Strategie ...
Photon Energy NV: Photon Energy sichert langfristige Projektfinanzierung für fünf PV-Kraftwerke in Ungarn
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
DGAP-Adhoc: Villeroy & Boch AG: Villeroy & Boch raises its forecast for the 2020 financial year again
DGAP-DD: Advanced Bitcoin Technologies AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance 2021
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-Adhoc: Dr. Wiesent Sozial gGmbH stellt Antrag auf Insolvenz
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:53 Uhr
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
15.12.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: elumeo SE (deutsch)
14.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
14.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
10.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
08.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
08.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
08.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
08.12.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
147
elumeo SE