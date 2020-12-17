Celebrating the Season of Giving, JetBlue Donates Blankets, Pillows, Amenity Kits, Headphones and Other Supplies to Communities in Need

Last month, JetBlue announced the first major refresh of its Mint service, the airline’s premium travel experience including the introduction of new products. As part of JetBlue’s focus on sustainability and its JetBlue For Good platform, retiring Mint items will be revitalized in an impactful way. The airline is providing unused and gently used and cleaned items like blankets, pillows, dishes and cutlery to those who need them most, while also diverting waste from landfills. JetBlue is also providing unused amenity kits and toiletries to homeless shelters, and headphones to some of the JetBlue Foundation’s education partners to assist students in virtual learning.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced significant product donations to local homeless shelters, missions, soup kitchens and education partners. In celebration of the season of giving, JetBlue is providing supplies to a variety of organizations and agencies including the City of New York and its Department of Social Services; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Fla.; United Way of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Tacoma Rescue Mission in Seattle; Long Beach Rescue Mission in Los Angeles County, Calif., and local soup kitchens in Boston.

“As we refresh our Mint service, consistent with our mission to inspire humanity, it was important to us to put our previous product to additional good use,” said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion for JetBlue. “Giving back is in our DNA. Instead of sitting in a warehouse or sending these gently and unused items to the landfill, we’re giving them a second life and helping the most vulnerable. Although this holiday season looks much different for many of us, we wanted to keep our tradition of giving back, especially as we ourselves have received help to survive the pandemic. Our resources are just one way we’re helping our charitable partners and assisting our neighbors in need.”

JetBlue’s donation of blankets, pillows and amenity kits to the City of New York and its Department of Social Services were coordinated through a collaboration with the Partnership for New York City – a nonprofit organization dedicated to the betterment of the city through its work with civic, business, labor and government leaders – will go directly to local shelters. This fall, JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes signed a pledge along with other business leaders across industries making a commitment to the city and asking the current administration to take on public safety and other quality of life issues that jeopardize economic recovery.