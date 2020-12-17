 

Celebrating the Season of Giving, JetBlue Donates Blankets, Pillows, Amenity Kits, Headphones and Other Supplies to Communities in Need

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 20:09  |  72   |   |   

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced significant product donations to local homeless shelters, missions, soup kitchens and education partners. In celebration of the season of giving, JetBlue is providing supplies to a variety of organizations and agencies including the City of New York and its Department of Social Services; Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, Fla.; United Way of Broward County in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Tacoma Rescue Mission in Seattle; Long Beach Rescue Mission in Los Angeles County, Calif., and local soup kitchens in Boston.

Last month, JetBlue announced the first major refresh of its Mint service, the airline’s premium travel experience including the introduction of new products. As part of JetBlue’s focus on sustainability and its JetBlue For Good platform, retiring Mint items will be revitalized in an impactful way. The airline is providing unused and gently used and cleaned items like blankets, pillows, dishes and cutlery to those who need them most, while also diverting waste from landfills. JetBlue is also providing unused amenity kits and toiletries to homeless shelters, and headphones to some of the JetBlue Foundation’s education partners to assist students in virtual learning.

“As we refresh our Mint service, consistent with our mission to inspire humanity, it was important to us to put our previous product to additional good use,” said Icema Gibbs, director of corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity and inclusion for JetBlue. “Giving back is in our DNA. Instead of sitting in a warehouse or sending these gently and unused items to the landfill, we’re giving them a second life and helping the most vulnerable. Although this holiday season looks much different for many of us, we wanted to keep our tradition of giving back, especially as we ourselves have received help to survive the pandemic. Our resources are just one way we’re helping our charitable partners and assisting our neighbors in need.”

JetBlue’s donation of blankets, pillows and amenity kits to the City of New York and its Department of Social Services were coordinated through a collaboration with the Partnership for New York City – a nonprofit organization dedicated to the betterment of the city through its work with civic, business, labor and government leaders – will go directly to local shelters. This fall, JetBlue’s CEO Robin Hayes signed a pledge along with other business leaders across industries making a commitment to the city and asking the current administration to take on public safety and other quality of life issues that jeopardize economic recovery.

Seite 1 von 3
JetBlue Airways Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Celebrating the Season of Giving, JetBlue Donates Blankets, Pillows, Amenity Kits, Headphones and Other Supplies to Communities in Need JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced significant product donations to local homeless shelters, missions, soup kitchens and education partners. In celebration of the season of giving, JetBlue is providing supplies to a variety of organizations and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
JetBlue Flies South to Four All-New Destinations in Latest Strategic Route Expansion Stretching Across the U.S. and Latin America
16.12.20
JetBlue’s TrueBlue Loyalty Program Becomes More Rewarding in 2021
12.12.20
JetBlue Arrives in Guyana With First Flights to Newest South American Destination
02.12.20
JetBlue Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
01.12.20
JetBlue Announces Offering of Common Stock
20.11.20
JetBlue Inflight Crewmembers Decline to Ratify Contract

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.04.20
2
JetBlue Provides Update Related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act [Ap