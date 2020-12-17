Epos Now Appoints Former Verifone Global VP of Product and Innovation as Chief Product Officer

Nathan brings with him a wealth of experience in transforming businesses into customer first, high-growth organisations. He co-founded his own business, Outcast, in 2005 and created a product reaching over 35 million monthly customers at the point of sale. Outcast was acquired by Verifone, where he took the lead as VP of global and Head of Product & Global Innovation, charged with managing over $300 million in annual service revenue. More recently, Nathan has served at board level as President & Chief Operating Officer at Premier XD.

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Epos Now, a global software and payments technology company, supporting over 35,000 retail and hospitality locations in 71 countries, has appointed Nathan Gill, as Chief Product Officer to champion innovation in cloud-based technology for SMBs in the retail and hospitality sectors.

Upon joining the board, Nathan said: "I'm delighted to be joining an ambitious customer-centric organisation focused on helping merchants build and grow through a powerful cloud-based sales, marketing, and payment platform. Epos Now's large customer base and significant organic growth is not only unique in this market, but a testament to how customers value the solution. I look forward to helping expand the products and services available to merchants around the world, empowering them to pursue their own growth story."

As Chief Product Officer, Nathan will be charged with embedding a customer-centric approach to product development and innovation, helping merchants to disrupt, pivot and compete in very challenging times. The appointment of Gill comes as Epos Now concludes a transformational year, which saw the announcement of a major strategic partnership with BigCommerce , as well as the release of its contactless Order & Pay platform .

Chief Executive Officer, Jacyn Heavens, said:

"The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the landscape for SMBs, and our customers are looking to us for the solutions that will help them adapt to the new normal and thrive. We've always had deep respect for Nathan's achievements, and his domain experience is unrivaled. Having founded his own business he has a unique viewpoint and a deep sense of empathy for our customers. We are thrilled that his appointment will allow us to expedite our journey in building a global customer first, product-led organisation.

