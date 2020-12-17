 

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE retains the members of its Executive Committee by setting up a plan to grant free performance shares and reallocates treasury shares

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 20:22  |  30   |   |   

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today the implementation of a plan to grant free performance shares to four members of the Executive Committee. In accordance with resolution 10 voted at the Combined General Meeting of 22 September 2020, authorizing the creation of a maximum of 200 000 free share the Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive has authorised the Group's Management Board to set up a plan to grant free performance shares.

The first beneficiaries of the plan are the following members of the Executive Committee: Mr. John Bert (Chief Operating Officer), Mr. Luc Heninger (Chief Production Officer), Mr. Jean-François Busnel (Chief Financial Officer) and Mr. Thomas Barrau (Chief Marketing Officer). The new or existing shares, that will be allocated to the beneficiaries over a period of four years, will be subject to their presence within the Group and the achievement of performance indicators.

In addition, the members of the Executive Committee have undertaken to retain at least the two-thirds of the ordinary shares they hold today for a period of between four and six years.

On this occasion, Mr. Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board declared: "On behalf of Focus Home Interactive, we welcome the implementation of this free share allocation plan, which will enable us to continue our history of growth over the long term by securing the loyalty of the Group's key managers, thereby aligning their interests with those of all its shareholders and employees ".

The Management Board, acting in accordance with the delegation granted by the General Meeting, is also announcing the reallocation of a total of 20,000 treasury shares representing part of the shares acquired under the Focus Home Interactive share buyback programme. These shares, initially intended to be retained and remitted as part of an external growth operation, are now allocated to the implementation of share purchase or subscription option plans, free share allocation plans, employee shareholding operations reserved for members of a company savings plan, in accordance with the legal provisions in force, or to the transfer of shares to the benefit of employees and/or executive officers of the Company and its related companies.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

Focus Home Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE retains the members of its Executive Committee by setting up a plan to grant free performance shares and reallocates treasury shares Regulatory News: FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today the implementation of a plan to grant free performance shares to four members of the Executive Committee. In …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity