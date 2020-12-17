 

Puma Exploration Closes $750,000 Private Placement

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (“Puma”) is pleased to announce the closing of the fully subscribed current ordinary units private placement for an amount of $750,000. The Company issued 5 million units (“Units”) at the price of $0.15 per Unit. Each unit comprises one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant gives its holder the right to purchase one common share at a price of $0.25 per share until December 17, 2022.

In connection with the private placement, the company has paid cash finders' fees totalling $15,315 and issued 364,200 finders' warrants, each entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Puma at a price of $0.15 for 24 months. All securities issued to purchasers and finders under the offering are subject to a four-month holding period from the date of issuance of the securities, pursuant to applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The placement has received the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The company will use the proceeds of the offering for working capital purposes, and to explore its current flagship Triple Fault Gold Project.

The technical team is still on site on the Williams Brook Gold property to finalize the summer exploration program which currently includes the trenching and stripping of the new discoveries made during the initial phase of exploration.

The net proceeds from the offering will be mainly used for the exploration of the flagship Triple Fault Gold Project in New Brunswick, including, but not limited to, proceeding with district-scale Heli-Borne Geophysics surveys, to initiate the first drilling program on the Williams Brook property, to begin the drilling program on its Chester Copper Project, as well as for general corporate purposes.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)
The first phase of the 2020 summer exploration program lead to the discovery of the GOLD O’Neil Showing with the presence of a significant and pervasive potential gold trend over 5.0km along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The O’Neil Showing consists of an altered and brecciated rhyolite injected with quartz veins and quartz stockworks. The altered and brecciated rhyolite is open in all directions.

The highest gold sample, grading 128.0 g/t Au, is part of the main quartz vein (ranging from 30-50 cm) followed and sampled, so far, over 10 meters in length. The average gold grade sample of the vein of 30.86 g/t Au over 10 meters (128.0 g/t Au, 35.2 g/t Au, 18 g/t Au, 14.5 g/t Au, 10.25 g/t Au, 8.33 g/t Au and 1.74 g/t Au), was estimated from chip and grab samples collected continuously every 1.5 meters on the main vein.

