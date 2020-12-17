 

Alert Logic Launches MDR Industry's First-Ever Automated Security Response Solution for AWS Environments

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 20:29  |  30   |   |   

Definable and Standard Playbooks Delivered Through SOAR Capabilities Backed by MDR Experts to Ensure Rapid Response Actions Against Cyber Threats

HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic today signaled a new era in the security outcomes delivered to managed detection and response (MDR) customers by announcing its automated response solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. The embedded Alert Logic MDR SOAR capabilities delivered through customized and pre-built playbooks ensure security teams have confidence and control in how response actions protect their organizations.

Alert Logic logo

According to Aaron Sherrill, Senior Research Analyst at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, "A data breach is a costly event and, as evidenced by several recent well-publicized incidents, failing to respond to security breaches with speed and efficiency often results in a business situation that is worse than the incident itself. There is a strong correlation between an organization's incident response preparedness and execution and how well it will recover from a breach."1

Alert Logic's fully supported automated response solution includes capabilities for blocking cyber attackers, threat containment, and host isolation. Each use case is critical for preventing attacks or minimizing the impact of successful attacks. Organizations have the option of soliciting manual approvals as part of the automated workflow. This allows for tuning prior to full automation, or to adjust the automated response posture according to risk profile of the asset or asset group, type or criticality of the incident, and "exception-to-the-rule" scenarios.

"As a cloud platform that serves to provide trusted collaboration, we need to scale rapidly and securely to accommodate minute-to-minute load changes," said Marty Jablonski, SVP Operations & Security, Apervita. "We are excited about the upcoming automated security response capabilities for AWS from Alert Logic that will enable us to reduce the detection-to-response window while maintaining granular control over whether, how, and when to take action on specific types of events. It's a best of both worlds to provide automation, but at a controlled pace that can be tailored to your organization's comfort level."

View the Alert Logic automated response solution for AWS in action here.

"The large-scale, high-profile breaches with potentially devastating results that have happened in just the past week are a stark reminder that no level of investment provides 100% protection against threats for any organization," said Onkar Birk, Chief Product Officer, Alert Logic. "Reducing dwell time by responding quickly and confidently to a successful cyber attack is imperative, which is why Alert Logic's automated security response solution is so compelling – it provides organizations another degree of protection that is adaptable to their specific needs and environments, with as much or as little human intervention as desired."  

Alert Logic customers can now register to participate in the automated response solution for AWS beta program. The same capabilities to support other cloud platforms and on-premises environments will be delivered in 2021.

1 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence – The Continuing Evolution of Managed Detection and Response Services

About Alert Logic
Alert Logic is the industry's first SaaS-enabled managed detection and response (MDR) provider, delivering unrivaled security value. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited budget and expertise, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our purpose-built technology and team of MDR security experts protect your organization and empower you to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Cardiff, London, and Cali, Colombia, and online at alertlogic.com. Alert Logic – our knowledge is your advantage.

Alert Logic is a registered trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.

Alert Logic MDR is a trademark of Alert Logic, Inc.
All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.


For Alert Logic Inquiries:
Christine Blake
Public Relations
W2 Communications
703-877-8114
Christine@w2comm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882591/Alert_Logic_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alert Logic Launches MDR Industry's First-Ever Automated Security Response Solution for AWS Environments Definable and Standard Playbooks Delivered Through SOAR Capabilities Backed by MDR Experts to Ensure Rapid Response Actions Against Cyber Threats HOUSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Alert Logic today signaled a new era in the security outcomes …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Hoppen Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Experience with its Best-in-Class ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments