The prophylactic strategy is similar to the one already used against HIV: “preexposure prophylaxis” (PrEP) has shown its efficacy and also the need for long-acting injectable treatments, as these are the only ones to guarantee the continuity of protection.

The objective of the mdc-TTG program is to protect from Covid-19 with a subcutaneous injection of a several months active treatment of Ivermectin, a molecule already widely used in other indications. There is a growing body of hints and related publications showing the activity of Ivermectin on Covid-19.

The program also aims at providing “postexposure prophylaxis” (PEP) for established close contact with Covid-19.

Positive preliminary results from the safety study

The preliminary results of the study are presented at the “Collaborative Workshop – Ivermectin against Covid-19” held by MedinCell on December 15, 16 and 17 to foster international collaboration and speed ongoing research activities. Researchers and clinicians from around the world have presented their work on understanding Ivermectin’s mode of action against Covid-19 and shared clinical data from its use for therapeutic and prophylactic purposes.

Ivermectin has already been administered as a once-daily treatment to hundreds of millions of patients worldwide. Its safety as a once-daily treatment has been demonstrated and documented. The clinical trial underway aims at demonstrating its safety when taken daily in oral form in order to simulate the continuous release of the drug by a long-acting injectable. The results of this study could accelerate the regulatory review of the long-acting injectable formulation developed by MedinCell.

“There is mounting evidence of Ivermectin’s prophylactic effects. That said, we are pursuing our mdc-TTG program in accordance with the highest ethical standards and on the basis of reliable scientific principles. Proving Ivermectin’s safety when administered daily over a long period of time is a crucial step in the process towards a potential mass roll-out”, added Joël Richard, MedinCell’s Chief Development Officer.