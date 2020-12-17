Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation Declares Cash Dividend

During its meeting held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation (Pink Sheets: BLMC) declared a dividend of $.10 per outstanding share of common stock payable on Thursday, January 14, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

