The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Covia Holdings Corporation f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (CVIAQ) on Behalf of Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Covia Holdings Corporation (“Covia” or the “Company”) f/k/a Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. (“Fairmount Santrol”) (OTC: CVIAQ) (NYSE: CVIA, FMSA) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

Covia provides minerals and materials solutions for the industrial and energy markets, including producing proprietary sand for use in fracking.

On March 22, 2019, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the SEC seeking information relating to certain value-added proppants marketed and sold by Fairmount Santrol of Covia within the Energy segment since January 1, 2014.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.45, or 7%, to close at $6.05 per share on March 25, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on November 6, 2019, during market hours, Covia disclosed that, “the SEC ha[d] requested additional information and subpoenaed certain current and former employees to testify.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.07, or 4.3%, to close at $1.56 per share on November 6, 2019, thereby injuring investors further.

Then, on June 29, 2020, after the market closed, the Company announced that it had filed for petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

On June 30, 2020, the NYSE delisted the Company, stating in relevant part that “the Company is no longer suitable for listing . . . after the Company’s June 29, 2020 disclosure that the Company filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.18, or more than 37%, between the closing price on NYSE and resuming trading OTC on July 1, 2020 at $0.30 per share.

If you purchased Covia securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.



