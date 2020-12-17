 

Schneider Donates Refrigerated Trailer to Feeding America

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 20:52  |  17   |   |   

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, has found a unique way to help food pantries in Northeast Wisconsin provide for those in need. The company recently donated a refrigerated trailer to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization. The 53-foot trailer will be used to transport fresh produce and other perishables.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a critical resource in our community,” said LuEllen Oskey, executive director of the Schneider Foundation. “We know that the use of food pantries during the pandemic has, sadly, grown exponentially, and we wanted to do our part to help. Giving them a safe, reliable refrigerated trailer that can get food to our neighbors more quickly was something we were excited to do.”

The Schneider Foundation – the philanthropic arm of the enterprise – provides grants to eligible nonprofits to strengthen the communities where its associates live, work and volunteer. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin initially approached the Foundation requesting partial funding to purchase a used trailer. Schneider instead donated a trailer, with a value of approximately $35,000, to the organization. Schneider also installed a lift unit to make it easier for Feeding America to move food pallets in and out of the trailer.

“This refrigerated trailer with a lift gate is a true gift to our organization,” says Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “The trailer will help us meet increased demand during the pandemic and also build on our volunteer driver and student driver program with Fox Valley Technical College. This is a great example of collaboration in the community in support of our mission to solve hunger. Our community will benefit so much from the generosity of Schneider.”

According to Habeck, demand for food donations is currently around four times higher than what is typical for this time of year.

The trailer has been wrapped in an appropriate design featuring the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin logo and Schneider logo superimposed on a background of giant, fresh carrots. This is a great symbol for both organizations, since produce is one of the top three food items distributed by the food bank (increasing 15% in the last fiscal year), and it mirrors Schneider’s signature orange trucks.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

Schneider National Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schneider Donates Refrigerated Trailer to Feeding America Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, has found a unique way to help food pantries in Northeast Wisconsin provide for those in need. The company recently donated a refrigerated trailer to Feeding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Prescription Opioid Use in the U.S. has Declined by 60% from 2011 Peak, According to New Report ...
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
Tilray Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Tilray, Inc. Is Fair to ...
E*TRADE Advisor Services Study Reveals Bullish Sentiment Skyrockets Among RIAs to Close Out 2020
HBO Max to Launch December 17 on Roku Devices
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kandi ...
BevCanna Anticipates to Close Landmark Acquisition of Naturo Group by January 20, 2021
QIWI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Qiwi Plc ...
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
K12 ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against K12, Inc. ...
Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common and Preferred Shares
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Schneider Announces Driver Pay Increase to Begin in 2021
10.12.20
Schneider Driver and Marine Veteran Hauling “Most Precious Cargo” to Arlington National Cemetery
09.12.20
Schneider Bulk Express Intermodal Service Expands to Canada
03.12.20
Schneider Earns Second Consecutive General Mills’ Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year Award
19.11.20
Schneider Receives Target’s Middle Mile Award for Best Transportation Innovator