According to management accounts for October and November, available today, along with an estimate for December, EBITDA will be in the range of EUR 14 to 15.5 million compared to EUR 11.2 million in same quarter last year. According to the expected Q4 results EBITDA for the full year 2020 will be in the range of EUR 60.7 to 62.2 million, compared to EUR 60.5 million in the year 2019. The Company would like to inform the market of this since an EBITDA guidance for 2020 has not previously been restated.

The Company would like to point out that the operating results for December are not yet available but historically the results for that month are volatile. The results are subject to changes until work on financial closing and audit of the year 2020 is completed.