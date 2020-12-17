Correction REVIUM RECOVERY ACQUIRES ANTI-ADDICTION REHABILITATION BUSINESS
OC Beverages changes name to “Revium Recovery, Inc.”, acquires new symbol and implements reverse stock split
New York, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revium Recovery, Inc. (OTCPINK: OCBGD) has, through its wholly owned subsidiary Revium Recovery, Ltd. (“Revium Ltd.”), acquired exclusive rights to develop and market an innovative and unique anti-addiction treatment which implements a proprietary measurement-based, integrative care approach. The focused method uses a holistic approach and takes into account physical, cognitive, and psychological parameters for each patient.
Addiction is a global scourge, affective people of all cultures around the world. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, over 350 million people suffered from substance abuse in 2017. The global substance abuse disorders market is estimated at more than USD $56 billion, which accounts for more than 30% of the total global behavioral rehabilitation market valued at USD $188.1 billion in 2015, according to Grand View Research Data’s report on Behavioral Rehabilitation Market published in 2017.
Revium Recovery, Ltd., based in Israel, is a clinical-caliber company focused on the development of a disruptive, methodical and novel proprietary approach toward addiction treatment, enabled via a unique decision-making support and guidance system (DMSS). Its mission is to design and deliver DMSSs for first-in-class integrative-care to individual treatment programs to produce optimal outcomes in addiction treatment. Revium Ltd.’s flagship product is a novel, integrative-care program developed for rehabilitation providers, combining comprehensive diagnostics and individualized programs for regulating addiction-related hormone levels, implemented to each patient using advanced informatics tools. The Company’s innovative approach relies on “smart”, patient-tailored use of a natural neurosteroid dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA) in concert with standard inpatient or outpatient addiction treatment programs.
Revium Ltd. entered into an agreement with Retorno, one of the Israel’s largest rehabilitation centers, pursuant to which Revium Ltd. was granted worldwide exclusive rights to develop and market Retorno’s comprehensive addiction rehabilitation program. The program utilizes DHEA as part of a complex treatment approach currently in use by Retorno. This novel treatment approach has been reviewed by the Department for the Treatment of Substance Abuse within Israel’s Ministry of Health and has been recommended for use as an add on augmenting treatment.
