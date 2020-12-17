Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL , the safety science leader, today announced that Firedome is the first cybersecurity software to achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification. This new UL solution helps internet of things (IoT) product manufacturers identify third-party components that can benefit the security of their products. This recognition of Firedome's endpoint protection software, as evaluated by UL, demonstrates that their component incorporates advanced IoT cybersecurity capabilities.

Firedome, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, develops software-only solutions for IoT product manufacturers to help protect their products from evolving cyberthreats. The Firedome multilayered security software is focused on prevention, detection and response to threats and attacks, allowing manufacturers to protect themselves and their customers from the outcomes of critical breaches or attacks on their products.

Many IoT products rely on security capabilities offered by embedded third-party components such as hardware chipsets for secure data storage or software components for secure communications. With the Secure IoT Component Qualification solution, third-party IoT product components are evaluated against the security capabilities of UL's IoT Security Rating framework, a security claim Verification and labeling solution for consumer IoT products. The UL security assessment determines which capabilities and security level the component can achieve and, in addition, which key security capabilities the component can also help support product manufacturers for connected product security.

As applicable at the component level, Firedome's endpoint protection software has been assessed to pass level Diamond security capabilities, the highest level for the IoT Security Rating framework. It can also help support key product security capabilities for manufacturers, such as vulnerability-free software and a software bill of materials. Additionally, Firedome's component can help with brute force protection, secure default configuration and a vulnerability management program, among others. Utilizing a secure component that supports key security capabilities at the product level helps streamline a path for product manufacturers to help ensure connected product security and obtain UL's IoT Security Rating.