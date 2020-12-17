 

Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.12.2020, 22:11  |  52   |   |   

UL qualifies Firedome cybersecurity software as meeting component-applicable Diamond level security capabilities

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the safety science leader, today announced that Firedome is the first cybersecurity software to achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification. This new UL solution helps internet of things (IoT) product manufacturers identify third-party components that can benefit the security of their products. This recognition of Firedome's endpoint protection software, as evaluated by UL, demonstrates that their component incorporates advanced IoT cybersecurity capabilities.  

UL Logo

Firedome, with offices in New York and Tel Aviv, develops software-only solutions for IoT product manufacturers to help protect their products from evolving cyberthreats. The Firedome multilayered security software is focused on prevention, detection and response to threats and attacks, allowing manufacturers to protect themselves and their customers from the outcomes of critical breaches or attacks on their products.

Many IoT products rely on security capabilities offered by embedded third-party components such as hardware chipsets for secure data storage or software components for secure communications. With the Secure IoT Component Qualification solution, third-party IoT product components are evaluated against the security capabilities of UL's IoT Security Rating framework, a security claim Verification and labeling solution for consumer IoT products. The UL security assessment determines which capabilities and security level the component can achieve and, in addition, which key security capabilities the component can also help support product manufacturers for connected product security.

As applicable at the component level, Firedome's endpoint protection software has been assessed to pass level Diamond security capabilities, the highest level for the IoT Security Rating framework. It can also help support key product security capabilities for manufacturers, such as vulnerability-free software and a software bill of materials. Additionally, Firedome's component can help with brute force protection, secure default configuration and a vulnerability management program, among others. Utilizing a secure component that supports key security capabilities at the product level helps streamline a path for product manufacturers to help ensure connected product security and obtain UL's IoT Security Rating.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Firedome Recognized as First Cybersecurity Software to Achieve UL's Secure IoT Component Qualification UL qualifies Firedome cybersecurity software as meeting component-applicable Diamond level security capabilities NORTHBROOK, Ill., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - UL, the safety science leader, today announced that Firedome is the first cybersecurity …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Soprano Acquires Silverstreet to Expand Enterprise Communications Footprint in Asian Markets
Big Data Exchange (BDx) Partnering with Cogent in Singapore (SIN1) Facility
Global Specialty Chemicals Market will grow to US$ 912.19 Bn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1% over the ...
Sparrow Tech Private Limited selects kACE Pro for Digital Options Pricing & Risk Management
AIS Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Dominating the Asia-Pacific Fixed Broadband Market with Its ...
MyInvestor heads list of top 5 neobanks in Spain
Z Capital-Backed Waldhaus Flims Announces Partnership with Marriott International to Open First ...
Open Care announces Immubio platform based on nanoparticle science, currently developing potential ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces the Results of its Fourth Quarter Diamond Sales and the ...
Hoppen Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Experience with its Best-in-Class ...
Titel
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
PTC to Acquire SaaS PLM Leader Arena Solutions
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments