Tredegar Corporation Announces Retirement of Michael J. Schewel; Kevin C. Donnelly Appointed as Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) today announced the retirement of Michael J. Schewel as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and the appointment of Kevin C. Donnelly to the position of Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective January 1, 2021.

Mr. Schewel has served at Tredegar Corporation since 2016. Mr. Donnelly joined Tredegar in 2010 and has served as its Associate General Counsel since 2013. Prior to joining Tredegar, Mr. Donnelly was an associate at Hunton & Williams LLP (now Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP). He received a B.A. degree from the University of Richmond and a J.D. from the University of Virginia.